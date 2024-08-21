Prince Harry 'wins' against Meghan Markle as couple makes major call over Archie and Lilibet

21 August 2024, 17:37

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Prince Harry has reportedly got his way in a disagreement with Meghan Markle over their children, Archie and Lilibet.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Prince Harry is said to have “won” after the decision was made not to include the two royal children in the couple’s upcoming Netflix shows.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have two shows in the works with the streaming giant.

One, set to coincide with the launch of Meghan’s lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard will "celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship".

Read more: Prince Harry 'should apologise for slave trade' say Colombian residents of South America's first 'free town'

The second meanwhile is set reported to focus on the US Open Polo Championship.

According to one source, the decision to leave Archie and Lilibet out of the two shows was Harry’s.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Colombia
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Colombia. Picture: Getty

"Harry and Meghan have not always agreed on how much they should expose their children to the media but, in this case, Harry has clearly won," the source told the Sun on Sunday.

Last year it was reported Meghan wished her children to be alongside her as she made a return to the public eye.

"Meghan wants to move back into public life — with Archie and Lilibet by her side,” a source said at the time.

This comes following the Duke and Duchess’s recent tour of Colombia.

Speaking during his visit, Harry said: “It feels like we have already seen the whole country.”

He added: "What we are seeing here is everything that is a community, do not forget the message of the vice president, they are stronger together, they are stronger united as one."

Harry and Meghan were in Colombia at the invitation of Colombia’s vice-president Francia Marquez, who watched their documentary.

She said she invited them in part because she sees them as a symbol of resistance to oppression.

During a separate visit to a music school in the city of Cartagena on Saturday, Ms Marquez said that "a community like this cannot be displaced."

