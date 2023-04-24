‘I can’t believe Louis is five!’: Kate confesses to charity volunteers time is flying as her youngest son turns five years old

Kate Middleton shared her disbelief over how her youngest son has already turned five. Picture: Getty images/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

The Princess of Wales became nostalgic at a baby bank this morning as she confessed to volunteers she can't believe Prince Louis turned five over the weekend.

Kate made a visit to The Baby Bank in Windsor this morning, a charity which offers support to families in need in the areas of Windsor, Maidenhead, Slough, Berkshire and Buckinghamshire.

The charity provides families with new-born starter kits, school uniforms, nappies, buggies, beds and more to those who need it.

However, it seems the baby clothes took the Princess on a trip down memory lane, as she started to reminisce about when Louis was younger while on the visit.

Kate reportedly opened up about how she couldn’t believe her youngest son had just turned five over the weekend, seemingly in disbelief at how quickly he has grown up.

Read more: Prince of Wheels: New photos of beaming birthday boy Louis released to mark royal turning five

Royal fans shared in Kate’s nostalgia over the weekend too, as they sent in their birthday wishes to the young royal after the Prince and Princess of Wales posted a photo of Louis on the eve of his birthday.

The photo shows Prince Louis beaming as he’s sat in a wheelbarrow and being playfully pushed around by Kate, accompanied by the caption: “Someone’s turning 5 tomorrow… A very happy birthday to Prince Louis.”

The Princess of Wales sorted through baby clothes with volunteers of the charity. Picture: Getty images

The charity provides newborn kits, school uniforms and more for families in need. Picture: Getty images

Users shared their birthday wishes in the comments, with the top comment saying: “Our baby isn’t a baby anymore. Happy 5th birthday to our Prince Louis! The best not-so-little boy”

Another said: “These pictures are so beautiful!!! Wishing a very happy 5th birthday to our big Prince Louis. I hope he will have a super fun day surrounded by his family and friends! We all love you, Prince Louis.”

Meanwhile, another added: “Oh goodness I remember this day like it was yesterday!”

Read more: ‘Blindingly obvious drivel’: Coronation fans criticise ‘absurd’ government guidance for attending the ceremony

The young prince’s birthday follows what would have been the queen’s 97th birthday just two days before, on April 21.

Last Thursday on the late Queen’s birthday, the Princess of Wales shared a previously unseen photo of the longest reigning monarch of the UK sat in the Balmoral estate surrounded by her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Prince Louis is expected to join the rest of the working members of the Royal Family on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the King’s coronation on May 6.