Prince Louis leaves touching tribute to grandparents at Christmas carol service

The 6-year-old prince left a sweet message for his grandparents. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Prince Louis has left a touching Christmas message to his grandparents inspired by the Princess of Wales' annual festive celebration.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The young royal and his siblings left notes on a "kindness tree" erected as part of Kate's Together at Christmas carol service dedicated to those "who have shown love, kindness and empathy to others in their communities".

Kate has been hosting her annual carol service at Westminster Abbey for the past four years, returning this year in another sign of her recovery after she spent a difficult year battling cancer.

When Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 6, first arrived with their father William, they stopped at the kindness tree outside the abbey's great west door to hang a message on its branches.

The messages are meant to recognise someone who has supported them during their lives.

Read more: 'I didn't know what the year had in store': Kate tells of cancer struggle as she hosts Westminster Abbey carol service

Read more: Kate holds Westminster Abbey carol service with cancer patients as William speaks of ‘those who walked in darkness’

They all arrived clutching their red tags and Louis' could be seen with the handwritten words: "Thank you to granny and grandpa because they have played games with me."

It is thought the message refers to Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, who are known to be hands-on grandparents.

Prince Louis and his siblings were seen hanging their messages on the 'kindness tree'. Picture: Alamy

The event was a rare public appearance for Kate, who is making her gradual return to public events after completing her treatment for cancer around four months ago.

The princess arrived ahead of her family to meet the celebrities taking part and personally thank them for their time.

Celebrity performers included Richard E Grant, Paloma Faith and Gregory Porter, with Sir Chris Hoy giving a reading for the 1,600 guests who have supported others, whether friends or family, helped individuals through their work or volunteered.

Kate was joined later by her husband Prince William and their children. Picture: Alamy

She told jazz singer Porter: "Thank you, I'm conscious it's such a busy time for everybody."

The princess wore a festive red coat featuring a large black bow on the collar and black buttons by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.

She turned to Faith, in a red dress, and singer-songwriter JP Cooper, who wore a similar coloured coat, and smiled as she said: "It's a celebration, everybody's wearing red.

Faith joked about her eight-year-old daughter, who said, when told her mother was leaving home to sing for a princess: "Are they going to chop your head off?"

The singer and Kate laughed as the performer said: "I don't think they do that any more."

The Princess of Wales meets Gregory Porter, Olivia Dean, and Paloma Faith during the Christmas carol service. Picture: Alamy

Later, Kate walked through the abbey and stopped to speak to a number of the guests as they sat waiting for the carol service to begin.

She chatted to 100-year-old RAF veteran Bernard Morgan from Crewe, who landed in Normandy on D-Day in 1944 and returned to the site with the Royal British Legion in June, to mark the 80th anniversary of the landings.

Mr Morgan, who still speaks to schools and colleges about his wartime experiences, said afterwards: "I am very grateful to be invited and I was honoured to light a candle on behalf of all the amazing volunteers at the Royal British Legion who give up their time to support veterans like me.

"I am always keen for the younger generation to know exactly what went on during the war and to appreciate the sacrifice that our lads made so that we can enjoy the freedoms we have today.

Kate chatted to 100-year-old RAF veteran Bernard Morgan. Picture: Alamy

"Being able to continue to tell my story at 100 is wonderful and I am grateful to the Princess of Wales and the Royal British Legion for giving me the opportunity to do that.

"It was lovely to see Her Royal Highness looking so well. It was a delightful event at the abbey and a night I will never forget."

The highlights of the service included Porter performing Do You Hear What I Hear? and Faith singing the classic soul song This Christmas.

Actor Richard E Grant recited a passage from Charles Dickens's classic festive story A Christmas Carol while Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery read some of her personal reflections.

Carols sung by the congregation included Once in Royal David's City, O Come All Ye Faithful, Away In A Manger and Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.

Michael Middleton, Lady Gabriella of Windsor and Pippa Middleton arrive for the Together At Christmas carol service. Picture: Alamy

Among the members of the royal family attending the carol service were the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and their son Christopher Woolf Mapelli Mozzi.

William's cousin Zara Tindall was also among the guests, as were Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and their daughter Lady Gabriella Windsor, making her first appearance at a royal event since a coroner concluded this week that her husband Thomas Kingston had taken his own life following an inquest into his death.

Alongside the service at Westminster Abbey, 15 community carol services are taking place around the UK this month to provide a moment for people to come together and celebrate community work during the festive season.