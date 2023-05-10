Princess of Wales reveals her adorable nickname for Prince Louis

The princess revealed her adorable nickname for Prince Louis. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Princess of Wales’ adorable nickname for Prince Louis has been revealed after she was captured using it in a video clip.

The prince, five, took part in his first ever royal engagement, volunteering with his family at a local Scout group as part of the Big Help Out initiative, a special bank holiday set aside for volunteering in tribute to King Charles’s lifetime of public service.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, visited the 3rd Upton Scout Group in Slough on Monday to help renovate their scout hut.

They enjoyed an outing to the Scouts on Louis' first royal engagement. Picture: Alamy

While roasting marshmallows with his mother, the Princess of Wales was caught on video calling his son by his ‘cute’ nickname. After he enjoyed eating a roasted marshmallow, Louis handed Kate the empty stick.

“Pop that in the fire, Lou Bug,” the mother-of-three was heard to say.

In the background of the clip, Prince William can be heard saying, "You've made his day," after Prince Louis was given s'mores to eat.

Princess Catherine’s nickname for Louis is ‘Lou-buggs’



My heart!❤️ pic.twitter.com/Cnkref0cDe — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) May 8, 2023

Earlier in the day, Louis was pushing a wheelbarrow and Kate told him: “Well done! Good job, Lou bug!”.

He isn’t the only royal with a cute nickname. Princess Charlotte is nicknamed Lottie and Lilbet is named after the late Queen Elizabeth’s nickname, Lilibet.

Louis made an appearance inside Westminster Abbey during the Coronation and then viewed the crowds of well-wishers from the Buckingham Palace balcony. Louis’ trip to see the Scouts was his first official royal engagement.