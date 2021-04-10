Prince Philip 1921-2021: How the papers reported the news

The nation is mourning the death of Prince Philip. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The Duke of Edinburgh's death has been marked by all the national newspapers today with moving tributes. Here's how this morning's papers have covered the death of Prince Philip.

Daily Mail:

The front of the Daily Mail reads - Farewell My Beloved: Queen's heartbreaking tribute to her husband of 73 years.

The paper is a 144-page special edition.

The Sun:

The Sun has a special wraparound two page cover, with the words ‘We're All Weeping with You Ma'am.’

The Mirror:

The paper has a full front page picture of the Queen and Prince Philip with the headline: Goodbye my Beloved

The Times:

My strength and stay - the paper's headline repeats the Queen's tribute to the Prince on their Golden Wedding Anniversary in 1997.

The Telegraph:

The newspaper's front page carries a full page picture of The Prince bearing no other text apart from: HRH The Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021.

It carries a picture on its back page of Prince Philip taken from behind raising his bowler hat off his head.

The Guardian:

Carries a large black and white picture of the Duke of Edinburgh and the headline: Prince Philip 1921-2021.

The Express:

Deep Sorrow: The paper's headline reflects on the Prince's life of devotion to Queen and Country.

London Evening Standard:

This was the first newspaper to go to print with the news: It bears the headline: A life of service and a full front page picture of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The I:

The I reflects on what it calls "a life of duty" of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Star:

The Star newspaper describes Prince Philip simply as Her Rock on its front page.