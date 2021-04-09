Prince Philip: How to sign the online book of condolence which royals will see

An online book of condolence has been set up by the Royal Family website. Picture: PA/Robin Utrecht/ABACAPRESS.COM

By Will Taylor

An online book of condolence allows well-wishers to leave their respects to Prince Philip - and royals will be shown some of the messages.

Mourners across the country have paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh after his death was announced on Friday.

However, amid fears about the spread of Covid, the public has been asked to avoid gathering and instead find alternative ways to honour Philip.

An online book of condolence has also been set up – here is how to pay respects to the duke.

How can well-wishers safely leave a tribute?

Tributes have been paid by world leaders who have remembered their interactions with him and sent their condolences to the Queen.

However, the Royal Family asked people to avoid gathering at royal residences amid the Covid pandemic, suggesting a donation to charity in his honour.

The online book is one way of leaving a tribute safely.

What did the Royal Family ask for?

The Royal Family’s Twitter account said: "An Online Book of Condolence is now available on the Royal website for those who wish to send a personal message of condolence.

"During the current public health situation, Books of Condolence will not be available for the public to sign.

"The Royal Family ask that members of the public consider making a donation to a charity instead of leaving floral tributes in memory of The Duke."

How to sign it

Well-wishers can visit royal.uk which will then direct visitors to the online book.

After following the link, users are taken to a form.

They are asked to enter their name, email and location and then fill out a message, which can be previewed.

Users are also given the option of sharing the book to friends and family on social media.

Will the Queen see my message?

A message tells users: "A selection of messages will be passed onto members of the Royal Family, and may be held in the Royal Archives for posterity."