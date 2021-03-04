Prince Philip has successful heart operation but will remain in hospital

Prince Philip has had a successful heart procedure at St Barts. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Prince Philip has had a successful procedure for a heart condition and will remain in hospital for a "number of days", Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The Palace said in a statement: "The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew's Hospital.

"His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days."

The 99-year-old duke was transferred to St Bart's hospital on Monday after spending almost two weeks at King Edward VII’s Hospital where he was being treated for an unspecified infection.

Philip was admitted to London's King Edward VII's Hospital on February 16 over what Buckingham Palace said was out of "an abundance of caution" for a few days of "rest and observation".

The 99-year-old duke was transferred to St Bart's hospital on Monday after spending almost two weeks at King Edward VII’s Hospital. Picture: PA

But on the February 23 the palace confirmed the duke was receiving treatment for an unspecified infection.

His eldest son Prince Charles is still the the only family member to have visited him in hospital - making the 200-mile round journey from Highgrove to see him.

Yesterday the Duchess of Cornwall said he was "slightly improving" but he "hurts at moments".

She added: "We keep our fingers crossed."

The news comes amid a growing row between the Palace and the duke's grandson and granddaughter-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

They recorded a tell-all interview about why they left royal duties on the same day Philip was admitted to hospital.

Harry and Meghan are facing pressure to postpone the interview being aired, but CBS has confirmed it will go ahead on Sunday in the US, and then ITV will air it on Monday night.

This morning a 30-second clip was released of Meghan claiming the royal family played an "active role" in "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and her husband.