Prince Philip: Joe Biden praises 'inspirational' Duke of Edinburgh

Joe Biden has paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

US President Joe Biden has sent his "deepest condolences" to the Queen and the country after the death of Prince Philip.

A statement on behalf of Mr Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said the impact of the duke's decades of public service was the "worthy causes he lifted up as patron" and "in the young people he inspired".

The message said: "On behalf of all the people of the United States, we send our deepest condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the entire royal family, and all the people of the United Kingdom on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

"Over the course of his 99-year life, he saw our world change dramatically and repeatedly.

As tributes pour in from around the world following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, listen live to LBC's special coverage. Listen live on Global Player.

Read more: The Duke of Edinburgh Dies Aged 99

"From his service during World War II, to his 73 years alongside the Queen, and his entire life in the public eye - Prince Philip gladly dedicated himself to the people of the UK, the Commonwealth, and to his family."

The death of the Duke of Edinburgh was announced by Buckingham Palace earlier on Friday and an outpouring of tributes and condolences has come from political and cultural figures across the world.

Arrangements are to be finalised about his funeral and any memorial events.

Among the duke's achievements that have been acknowledged today are his championing of environmental causes and the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme, which teaches skills to young people.

Read more: Boris Johnson pays tribute to the 'extraordinary life' of the Duke of Edinburgh

Hundreds of people have arrived at Windsor Castle throughout the day to leave flowers and messages of support for the royal family but the Government has urged people to refrain from doing so amid the pandemic.

The president's statement continued: "The impact of his decades of devoted public service is evident in the worthy causes he lifted up as patron, in the environmental efforts he championed, in the members of the armed forces that he supported, in the young people he inspired, and so much more. His legacy will live on not only through his family, but in all the charitable endeavours he shaped.

"Jill and I are keeping the Queen and to Prince Philip's children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in our hearts during this time."