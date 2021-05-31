King's College London apologises after putting Prince Philip's picture in an email

31 May 2021, 17:23 | Updated: 31 May 2021, 17:27

The Queen and Prince Philip visiting the Maughan Library at King's College London in 2002.
The Queen and Prince Philip visiting the Maughan Library at King's College London in 2002. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

A university has apologised after a picture of Prince Philip in an email offended some members of staff.

King's College London university issued an apology to staff for including the image after complaints were made about his "history of racist and sexist comments."

Following the Duke of Edinburgh's death on 9 April, employees at the university were sent an email showing him opening the university's Maughan Library with the Queen in 2002. Prince Philip was made Life Governor of the institution in 1995.

Attached to the image was a caption reading: “As the nation marks the death of HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, we thought you might like to see this photo of the duke at the official opening of the Maughan Library in 2002, which some colleagues will remember.”

But the university's Anti-Racism Community of Practice made complaints, saying the email caused harm due to the Prince's previous comments, according to the Mail on Sunday.

Read more: Twickenham Stadium transformed into walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centre

Read more: UK weather: Bank Holiday Monday confirmed to be hottest day of year

After receiving multiple complaints KCL associate director Joleen Clarke issued an apology, reportedly telling staff: “The picture was included as a historical reference point following his death.

“The inclusion of the picture was not intended to commemorate him.

“Through feedback and subsequent conversations, we have come to realise the harm that this caused members of our community, because of his history of racist and sexist comments.

“We are sorry to have caused this harm.”

The picture showed Prince Philip during a visit to King's College London.
The picture showed Prince Philip during a visit to King's College London. Picture: PA

A spokesperson for KCL said: “As we previously highlighted in an official university statement, Prince Philip had a long and valued association with King’s."

Brandon Lewis, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and a King's College alumni posted on Twitter: "This is beyond silly.

"As an alumni myself, I’m embarrassed about this.'HRH was an amazing public servant & this reaction by the University, to a very fair message, is beyond parody."

Government minister James Cleverly retweeted the reports of the apology, adding: "This is just getting silly now."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alexei Navalny

Alexei Navalny asks Russian court to end prison security checks
Biden Memorial Day

Biden commemorates sacrifices of US war dead to mark Memorial Day
Soldiers have been working alongside volunteers and local health teams in Bolton to suppress Covid cases.

Army called in to deliver 12,000 Covid test kits in Bolton

Yehiyeh Sinwar, left, the top Hamas leader in Gaza, and the head of the Egyptian General Intelligence Abbas Kamel

Hamas says Gaza calm depends on Israeli actions in Jerusalem

Three men were rushed to hospital after a stabbing at Formby Beach (File picture)

'Axe and samurai sword' used in 'horrific' stabbing on Formby beach
Czech Republic’s Prime Minister Andrej Babis

Czech police call for Prime Minister’s indictment in fraud case

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy's take on hundreds more Afghans who helped British forces settling in UK

David Lammy on hundreds more Afghans, who helped British forces, settling in UK
Prue Leith is this week's guest on Difficult Women

Prue Leith on Prince Phillip: 'I don’t think he liked me much'
'It's a grim situation': Tenants union organiser reacts to eviction ban coming to an end

'It's a grim situation': Tenants union organiser reacts to eviction ban coming to an end
I'm fed up hearing about hard done by tenants, landlord tells LBC

I'm fed up of hearing about hard done by tenants, landlord tells LBC
'Incredibly serious consequences' for China if Wuhan lab theory is true, Maajid Nawaz warns

'Incredibly serious consequences' for China if Wuhan lab theory is true, Maajid Nawaz warns
'Right-wing bias' of British 'media machine' makes Boris Johnson unstoppable, caller fears

'Right-wing bias' of British 'media machine' makes Boris Johnson unstoppable, caller fears

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London