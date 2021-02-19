Prince Philip spends third night in hospital

19 February 2021, 06:18

Prince Philip has spent a third night in hospital
Prince Philip has spent a third night in hospital. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

The Duke of Edinburgh was spending a third night in hospital for "observation and rest" after being admitted earlier this week after feeling unwell.

Philip was described as being in "good spirits" after he walked unaided into King Edward VII's hospital in central London on Tuesday evening, on the advice of his doctor.

Buckingham Palace has said admitting the 99-year-old duke was a "precautionary measure".

There were no reports of visitors arriving at the private hospital on Thursday, but the duke is known for his "no fuss" attitude.

Philip's hospital admission is front page news and outside King Edward VII's photographers, cameramen and journalists have gathered to cover any developments.

Read more: Royal commentator reacts to Prince Philip being admitted to hospital

Police officers stand outside King Edward VII's hospital in London
Police officers stand outside King Edward VII's hospital in London. Picture: PA

The duke, who turns 100 on June 10, is in hospital for an undisclosed reason, although it is not coronavirus-related.

It is understood a doctor was called after Philip felt unwell for a short period and he was taken to hospital by car, where he walked in unaided as a non-emergency admission.

The duke has been spending the latest lockdown with the Queen at Windsor Castle and in January they both received Covid vaccinations.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement issued on Wednesday: "His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII's Hospital in London on Tuesday evening.

"The duke's admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's doctor, after feeling unwell.

"The duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest."

It is understood the decision to admit Philip was taken with an "abundance" of caution.

The duke last had a spell in hospital when he spent four nights at the King Edward VII's in December 2019, where he was treated for a "pre-existing condition" and discharged on Christmas Eve.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Front pages of Australian newspapers showing stories critical of Facebook on Friday

Australian PM urges Facebook to lift news blockade

Winter Weather Texas

Lights back on in Texas, but water woes rise in South

Spain riots

Spain arrests 80 in three nights of riots over rapper’s jailing
Myanmar unrest

Woman shot during Myanmar protest dies

Donald Trump speaking to reporters

Literary group says Trump lawsuit settlement protects journalists
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addressing military leaders

US ready to join talks to resume Iran nuclear deal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson will helm a Downing Street press conference later

Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?
Can you travel to Spain or France? UK residents looking for summer holidays post lockdown

Are Spain and France on the hotel quarantine list? Travel rules and restrictions explained
The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lifelong Tory voter backs Keir Starmer due to 'leadership qualities'

Lifelong Tory voter backs Keir Starmer due to 'leadership qualities'
Tory MP seeks 'fairer justice' on one-punch killings after father's shocking death

Tory MP seeks 'fairer justice' on one-punch killings after father's shocking death
James O'Brien clashes with socialist caller over Keir Starmer's economy speech

James O'Brien clashes with socialist caller over Keir Starmer's economy speech
Care minister admits she doesn't know nurse salaries despite drive for new staff

Care minister admits she doesn't know nurse salaries despite drive for new staff
'I was on social media for 17 hours per day on average' caller tells LBC

'I was on social media for 17 hours per day on average' caller tells LBC
Activist urges people to help Government end 'horrific crimes' against women and girls

Activist urges people to help Government end 'horrific crimes' against women and girls

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London