Queen and Charles lead tributes to William on 40th birthday

Prince William turns 40 today. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The Queen and Prince Charles have led tributes to Prince William on his 40th birthday, sharing photos of milestones throughout his life.

Wishing "Happy Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge!", the Royal Family's official Twitter account pictured William as a newborn, after his university graduation and at Sandhurst where he was commissioned as an army officer.

This was followed by photographs of the duke as a search and rescue helicopter pilot and on his wedding day with the Duchess of Cambridge.

He was born at 9.03pm on 21 June 1982, at St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London. pic.twitter.com/jjksxdtOVt — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 21, 2022

William was also shown surrounded by his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in a shot recently released for Father's Day.

The account also highlighted the second in line to the throne's charity work and his focus on the environment, young people and mental health.

He also carries out public and official duties in support of The Queen, in the UK and overseas: https://t.co/EUD80AxbWs pic.twitter.com/4G74aLwm6b — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 21, 2022

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall's Twitter account also wished William a "very happy 40th birthday!"

Clarence House shared photographs of Charles holding newborn William outside the Lindo Wing in London, the pair on a ski-lift together, on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the royal family, and William with his arm round Charles.

Wishing The Duke of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday! 🎂🎈 pic.twitter.com/lV709IUivH — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) June 21, 2022

The duke has set out his milestone birthday as a turning point, pledging more help for those who are struggling.

He vowed to continue to raise the issue of homelessness in an article for the Big Issue, after taking on a stint as a seller of the magazine on the streets of London earlier this month.

"I have always believed in using my platform to help tell those stories and to bring attention and action to those who are struggling," he said.

"I plan to do that now I'm turning 40, even more than I have in the past.

"So, for my part, I commit to continue doing what I can to shine a spotlight on this solvable issue not just today, but in the months and years to come."