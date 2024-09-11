Teacher at William and Harry's prep school sacked for falling asleep in class wins payout after he 'closed his eyes to think'

General view of Wetherby School
A teacher from a prestigious London private school has been awarded a payout. Picture: Getty

A teacher from a prestigious London private school attended by Prince Harry and Prince William has been awarded nearly £170,000 in compensation after being dismissed for falling asleep at his desk.

Jason Smith - who worked at at Wetherby Prep School for Boys - claimed he had dozed off due to having eaten a large lunch, and explained to his superiors that he wasn’t actually sleeping but rather a "deep thinker" who "closed his eyes to concentrate".

The teacher at the Notting Hill school - which costs £27,000 per year to attend - had been struggling with anxiety and depression affecting his attendance, stated that the management made him feel like a "disease".

He has now been awarded £168,441.30 in compensation, according to the MailOnline.

Diana, Princess of Wales, takes sons to school
Diana, Princess of Wales, takes sons to school. Picture: Getty

The teacher alleged that the staff at the school "aggravated" his mental health challenges, leading to his eventual dismissal.

According to Mr. Smith, his ongoing struggles with anxiety and depression were made worse by the unsupportive environment, and his absences, which were directly linked to these issues, were used as grounds for his termination.

The school’s management claimed that his repeated absences were having a "harmful effect" on the institution’s functioning.

Despite these claims, Mr. Smith pursued legal action, arguing that his dismissal was unjust and failed to consider his personal circumstances.

An employment tribunal sided with him, determining that he had been "dismissed without a proper opportunity to present his case."

The judge ruled that the school had not provided a fair process, leading to Mr. Smith’s successful lawsuit for unfair dismissal. As a result, he was awarded significant compensation.

Prince George To Attend Wetherby Pre-Prep School
Prince George To Attend Wetherby Pre-Prep School. Picture: Getty

The Notting Hill institution is regarded as one of the most "highly sought-after prep schools" in London, boasting a prestigious list of former students, including Princes William and Harry, as well as the Beckham boys.

