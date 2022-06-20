William recalls 'eye-opening' experience selling Big Issue after Diana 'inspiration'

By Sophie Barnett

Prince William has praised his late mother Diana's "inimitable style" as he recalled his "eye-opening" experience selling the Big Issue on the streets of London.

The Duke of Cambridge, who turns 40 tomorrow, surprised bystanders when he was spotted selling the magazine earlier this month.

The third-in-line to the throne was wearing the red uniform recognisable to so many as one of the magazine's venders just a 10-minute walk from Buckingham Palace.

The charity uses the magazine as a vehicle for homeless people or those at risk of ending up on the street the opportunity to earn money.

Prince William was spotted selling the Big Issue in London. Picture: Matthew Gardner

Writing in the magazine ahead of his milestone birthday, the royal cover star spoke about his "eye-opening" experience and how he was influenced by the charity work of his later mother Princess Diana.

"I was 11 when I first visited a homeless shelter with my mother, who in her own inimitable style was determined to shine a light on an overlooked, misunderstood problem," the Duke of Cambridge wrote.

Diana broadened the future king's horizons and today he is patron of the homelessness charities Centrepoint and The Passage.

In a question-and-answer article with vendor Dave Martin, who volunteered to show the royal the ropes, William said he hopes to bring George, Charlotte and Louis to visit the fantastic charities he works with - "just as my mother did for me".

Prince William releases photo with George, Charlotte and Louis for Father's Day. Picture: PA

He spoke about Diana's influence on his public work, as he chatted to Mr Martin at The Passage, a homeless charity based a few minutes walk from where they sold the magazine.

William said: "Ever since I came here with my mother, homelessness has stuck with me as an issue I want to fight for. I've done everything I can to raise the profile of the homeless, and I want to do a lot more."

He said despite seeming like "one of the most unlikely advocates" for this cause, he has always believed in using his platform to bring attention and action to those who are struggling.

"I plan to do that now I'm turning 40, even more than I have in the past," he wrote.

"So, for my part, I commit to continue doing what I can to shine a spotlight on this solvable issue not just today, but in the months and years to come.

"And in the years ahead, I hope to bring George, Charlotte and Louis to see the fantastic organisations doing inspiring work to support those most in need - just as my mother did for me."

The future heir to the throne was also asked about the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, describing the weekend as a "moment of national unity".

He said it brought a lot of people together after a difficult couple of years.