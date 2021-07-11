Prince William 'can't believe this is happening' as England gear up for Euros final

Prince William has said he "can't believe this is happening" as England gears up for tonight's final. Picture: PA/Kensington Royal

By Kate Buck

The Duke of Cambridge has said he "can't really believe this is happening", as England gear up for their first major international final in more than half a century.

Prince William, who is also President of the Football Association, has been at all of England's knock out matches, and will be at Wembley to watch England in their first final in a major tournament for 55 years.

Kick-off is at 8pm and the match will be watched by tens of millions across the country.

Victory would mark the men's football team's first major tournament win since the 1966 World Cup, also at Wembley.

He said: "Gareth (Southgate), Harry (Kane), and to every member of the England team on and off the pitch, I just want to wish you the very best of luck for tonight.

"What a team performance it's been. Every member of the squad has played their part, and all the back room team as well have been truly essential.

"I can't really believe this is happening. So exciting and I just wish you the very best of luck.

"You bring out the very best of England and we are all behind you. The whole country is behind you. So, bring it home."

William will be in Wembley to watch the match, which kicks of at 8pm today.

The Queen has also sent her wishes to the England team ahead of their Italy clash.

n a short note to manager Gareth Southgate, the monarch sent her "good wishes" for Sunday's match against Italy at Wembley Stadium.

She said she hopes that "history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves."

Her Majesty's message reads: "Mr. Gareth Southgate, OBE (Manager), 55 years ago I was fortunate to present the World Cup to Bobby Moore and saw what it meant to the players, management and support staff to reach and win the final of a major international football tournament.

"I want to send my congratulations and that of my family to you all on reaching the final of the European Championships, and send my good wishes for tomorrow with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves. ELIZABETH R."

The message was posted on Twitter by the Royal Family, who followed it up with a three lions emoji.