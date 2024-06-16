Prince William sends touching Father's Day message to Charles with new photo, as King also shares childhood video

William and Charles have shared Father's Day messages. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

Prince William has shared a 40-year-old photo of himself with the King for Father's Day, as Charles also released touching footage of himself as a child with Prince Philip.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

"Happy Father's Day, Pa," William's personally signed post said.

Charles also shared a video montage of his own father, Prince Philip, who died in 2021 aged 99.

The King's post was titled: "Wishing all Dads, and those who may be missing their parents today, a relaxing Father’s Day."

Some of the images showed Charles being held high in the air by Philip when he was a baby, the father and son sailing together, and Charles playing outdoors.

In another clip from the National Archive, Charles and his father were seen feeding horses while the Queen, Charles' mother, watches on.

Read more: Full timeline of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, battle and treatment as she returns to public duties

Read more: Kate's big comeback: Princess and William share tender moment as she rejoins royals at Trooping the Colour

Happy Father’s Day, Pa. W pic.twitter.com/pjGuB2iLQ1 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 16, 2024

It comes after William and Charles were both joined by the Princess of Wales on Saturday, as she made her first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis, for Trooping the Colour and the Buckingham Palace flypast.

Cameras captured a tender moment between the royal couple, as the Princess appeared on the balcony for the traditional flypast with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Kate and Prince William were seen to laugh and joke with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as part of the appearance.

Kate who is the Colonel of the Irish Guards, had attended the Trooping the Colour earlier in the day.

Wishing all Dads, and those who may be missing their parents today, a relaxing Father’s Day.



📽️ Footage sourced from BFI National Archive.#FathersDay pic.twitter.com/KNqFRjpmEl — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 16, 2024

It marked the end of the King's Official Birthday parade, which is held on the third Sunday of June.

During the flypast, which included a display by the Red Arrows, The Princess of Wales leaned over to speak to the King, with the pair laughing together at something she said.

It was also the first joint public appearance made by the Princess and King Charles since both received their cancer diagnosis.