Prince William 'diagnosed with Covid-19 in April'

It has emerged that the Prince was diagnosed with Covid-19 in April. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

The Duke of Cambridge tested positive for coronavirus in April, it has emerged, but it was kept quiet as he 'didn't want to worry anyone'.

The Sun newspaper said William continued with his telephone and video engagements. When contacted on Sunday, Kensington Palace declined to comment but did not deny the report.

According to The Sun, William said he did not tell anyone about his positive test result because "there were important things going on and I didn't want to worry anyone" and he was "determined it should be business as usual".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was being treated in intensive care in a London hospital in April after contracting coronavirus, last night praising the team at St Thomas' Hospital who saved his life, while the Prince of Wales was in quarantine in March.

The newspaper said William was treated by palace doctors and followed Government guidelines by isolating at the family home Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, carrying out 14 telephone and video call engagements during April.

It was unclear last night why Kensington Palace would have kept secret a positive test by William, as information was given about the Prince of Wales.

The fact he continued with his engagements suggests any symptoms would have been mild.

Charles quarantined with mild symptoms separately from the Duchess of Cornwall - who tested negative and self-isolated for 14 days - and worked throughout at the couple's Scottish retreat Birkhall in Aberdeenshire.

The royal couple reunited in early April just days before their 15th wedding anniversary.

In his first public engagement after recovering from mild symptoms, Charles revealed he lost his sense of taste and smell when he had coronavirus.

He spoke of his personal experience with Covid-19 when he met frontline NHS staff and key workers in person with Camilla in mid-June.

The revelation comes as director-general of the World Health Organisation has said he is isolating after being identified as a contact of someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was "well and without symptoms" but would still self-quarantine "over the coming days, in line with WHO protocols" and would work from home.

"It is critically important that we all comply with health guidance. This is how we will break chains of Covid-19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems," the 55-year-old wrote on Twitter.

"My WHO colleagues and I will continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable. Together!"

The Eritrean, who is a graduate of the University of London and the University of Nottingham, is the first non-physician and the first African to become chief of the WHO.

Last month he criticised world leaders who have undermined scientists during the pandemic.

He said: "Where there has been political division at the national level, where there has been blatant disrespect for science and health professionals, confusion has spread and Covid-19 cases and deaths have mounted.

"A pandemic is not a political football. Wishful thinking or deliberate diversion will not prevent transmissions or save lives.

"What will save lives is science, solutions and solidarity."