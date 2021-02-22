Breaking News

Prince William says Duke of Edinburgh is 'ok' after sixth night in hospital

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh during the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles at Windsor Castle on July 22, 2020. Picture: Getty

By Megan White

Prince William has said his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, is "ok" and doctors are "keeping an eye on him" after he spent a sixth night in hospital.

Prince Philip, aged 99, was taken to London's King Edward VII's Hospital on Tuesday evening, the palace announced on Wednesday afternoon.

The Duke of Cambridge gave a reassuring wink when asked about the health of the duke during a visit to a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Norfolk, and said: "Yes, he's OK, they're keeping an eye on him."

The duke, who turns 100 on 10 June, is understood to have travelled to the hospital by car. It was not an emergency admission and the decision was taken with an "abundance" of caution.

Philip walked into the building unaided and is still understood to be in good spirits. His admission is not coronavirus-related.

He had been feeling unwell for a short period, after which the doctor was called.

In a statement on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace said: "His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII's Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening.

"The Duke's admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's Doctor, after feeling unwell.

"The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest."

The Queen, who along with Prince Philip has received her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, remains at Windsor.

Prince Philip has overcome several ailments in recent years, including being treated for a blocked coronary artery at Papworth Hospital in Cambridgeshire in December 2011 and a bladder infection in June 2012, which forced him to miss the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

In 2013, he had exploratory surgery on his abdomen and he began using hearing aids by 2014, aged 93.

He later pulled out of a Battle of Jutland anniversary event in June 2016 citing a minor ailment which was followed soon after by his retirement from public duty in 2017.

Philip spent four nights at King Edward Hospital in December 2019, where he was treated for a "pre-existing condition" and was later discharged on Christmas Eve.

The duke was then driven to Sandringham and spent Christmas with the Queen.

A car crash while driving at the age of 97 left him shocked and shaken but miraculously uninjured.

He surrendered his driving licence three weeks later.