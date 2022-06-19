Prince William shares touching photo with George, Charlotte and Louis to mark Father's Day

Prince William shares adorable photo with his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Picture: PA

By Sophie Barnett

Prince William has shared a charming family photo with George, Charlotte and Louis to mark Father's Day.

The father-of-three, who turns 40 in a few days, released the heartwarming family photo of him laughing with his children during a family holiday to Jordan.

William is pictured with his arms around Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, seven, while the now four-year-old Prince Louis sits on his shoulders.

"Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!" the caption accompanying the photo said.

The picture was taken while the Cambridge family holidayed in Jordan last autumn.

The duke and his eldest son George are wearing casual, khaki-coloured outfits, and the younger children are dressed in navy and white tops.

William is smiling widely against the sand-coloured backdrop, while the children have cheeky open-mouthed grins.

Kate and William's three children appear in high spirits, similar to Prince Louis' mischievous antics at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

The four-year-old stole the hearts of the nation at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, covering his eyes and blowing out his cheeks as he watched the carnival pageant.

He was later pictured shushing his mum and sticking his tongue out.

The Duke of Cambridge released the adorable photo, where he is seen smiling as his children roar with laughter, ahead of his 40th birthday on Tuesday.

He will celebrate the milestone as he and wife Kate prepare to move to Windsor in search of a "modest" life with less staff.

They are set to move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor as they chase a simpler life with a lower burden on the taxpayer.

They are reportedly making the move to be closer to the Queen, 96, who is suffering from "episodic mobility issues".

It is thought they will complete the move in time for their three children to start school in September.