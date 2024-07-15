Prince William and Prince George put on animated display as they watch rollercoaster Euro 2024 final against Spain

15 July 2024, 02:43

Prince William and Prince George at the Euro 2024 final
Prince William and Prince George at the Euro 2024 final. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Prince William and Prince George put on an animated display as they watched the rollercoaster Euro 2024 final against Spain.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

George joined William at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Sunday as Gareth Southgate's side looked to end a 58-year wait for a major men's trophy.

As Spain scored their first goal, George appeared disappointed sitting next to his father.

But the equaliser from Cole Palmer saw the pair jump out of their seats cheering in excitement.

William then turned to hug George as he celebrated.

As the match neared closer to the end, they each had their head in their hands as they watched the intense final moments.

William and George cheering after England's goal
William and George cheering after England's goal. Picture: Alamy
The pair watch the intense end of the game
The pair watch the intense end of the game. Picture: Alamy

It is not the first time the 10-year-old has cheered England on at a Euros final, after he attended the Euro 2020 final with his father.

George, the eldest of William and Kate's three children and second in line to the throne, has been making more outings in recent months.

It comes after Kate and Princess Charlotte also made an appearance at the Wimbledon men's final earlier on Sunday.

George and Charlotte had several outings with William in June, including attending Taylor Swift's Eras tour.

The trio were seen smiling backstage with Swift as well as her boyfriend, American footballer Travis Kelce.

The royals appeared at the Trooping the Colour in June too - when Kate had her first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis.

Prince George at the Euro 2024 final
Prince George at the Euro 2024 final. Picture: Getty

As keen football fans, William and George presented the FA cup to winners Manchester United at Wembley in May.

Both royals shook hands with both teams as they collected their runners-up and winners' medals respectively.

George could be seen exchanging a few words with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as the latter walked past. He also spoke briefly with former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson following the full-time whistle.

William is president of the Football Association and a passionate Aston Villa fan, and has taken George to the club's matches on multiple occasions this year, with the young prince often sporting the team's scarf.

