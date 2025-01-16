Prince William gets a round in for Aston Villa fans as he shocks punters by turning up at Wetherspoons

16 January 2025, 08:15

The Prince of Wales visited a Wetherspoon pub to enjoy a pint with fellow Aston Villa fans
The Prince of Wales visited a Wetherspoon pub to enjoy a pint with fellow Aston Villa fans. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Prince of Wales enjoyed a pint of cider with fellow Aston Villa fans when the footie fanatics met up before a mid-week match.

William asked his club to arrange the gathering with some die-hard supporters who were shocked with the future king turned up at a Wetherspoons pub in the centre of Birmingham.

The future King joined eight supporters round a group of tables as they had a chat about their beloved club ahead of an away match at Everton.

Daniel Jones, 18, a sixth form college student from Burntwood, Staffordshire, said after chatting to the Prince: "He was a lovely guy, proper down to earth and he loves Villa and the passion we all share.

"I think if he didn't have other commitments he would have loved to be at the match."

Prince William enjoyed a glass of cider with Aston Villa fans
Prince William enjoyed a glass of cider with Aston Villa fans. Picture: Alamy

The Prince spent more than 30 minutes with the season ticket Villa fans, before they headed to the match. William had earlier attended the College of Paramedics inaugural emergency and critical care conference in Birmingham.

William had been named the college's patron earlier and in his speech paid tribute to the nation's paramedics working in "highly stressful and often distressing circumstances".

The prince drank Bulmers cider but the bar staff at the London and North Western pub remained tight-lipped about who paid for the round of drinks.

John McEvoy, 64, from Solihull, who runs a catering equipment business, said: "William said a family friend took him to his first game - Villa against Bolton - and he's loved the team ever since.

"He said he would be watching the match on TV tonight. He was just a really nice, genuine bloke who really loves Villa.

"He contacted the club and they contacted some of us to arrange this, we knew he was coming, but it's the first time we've met him.

"William thought it would be a tough game tonight as (Everton) have got their old manager David Moyes back and teams get a bounce when they have a change of manager."

