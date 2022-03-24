Slavery 'was abhorrent and should never have happened' William says after protests

24 March 2022, 05:52

Prince William spoke out against slavery
Prince William spoke out against slavery. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince William addressed slavery as "abhorrent" as he continues his Caribbean tour that has been punctuated with protests.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Duke of Cambridge has been warmly greeted by dignitaries in Belize and Jamaica but faced demonstrations in both countries amid calls for the royals to apologise over the slave trade.

British monarchs supported or profited from it in the 17th and 18th centuries.

He did not directly say sorry, but instead expressed "profound sorrow" and said "it should never have happened".

His comments came as the Jamaican prime minister Andrew Holness prompted speculation over whether his country would ditch the monarchy, having told William and Kate that the nation was "moving on" and intended to "fulfil our true ambitions and destiny as an independent, developed, prosperous country".

As he was hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica, Sir Patrick Linton Allen, who works as the Queen's representative, the duke referred to when Prince Charles visited Barbados to watch it transition from the monarchy to a republic.

Read more: Tory MPs urge Sunak to cut taxes quicker as living standards set to plummet

Read more: Kate and Will mocked over 'tone deaf' photo as Jamaican PM suggests ditching monarchy

He said: "I strongly agree with my father, the Prince of Wales, who said in Barbados last year that the appalling atrocity of slavery forever stains our history."

Elizabeth I was involved with John Hawkins, one of the first British slave traders, while Charles II encouraged its expansion.

Along with James II, his brother, they invested private money the Royal African Company, which transported Africans over the Atlantic, and later slavery abolitionists were opposed by the Duke of Clarence, who later became William IV.

Read more: Concert for Ukraine: Chancellor announces VAT on tickets to be donated to charity

Prince William said: "I want to express my profound sorrow. Slavery was abhorrent.

"And it should never have happened.

"While the pain runs deep, Jamaica continues to forge its future with determination, courage and fortitude.

"The strength and shared sense of purpose of the Jamaican people, represented in your flag and motto, celebrate an invincible spirit.

"It is this same spirit that spurred on the Windrush generation, who came to the United Kingdom to help rebuild after the Second World War.

"We are forever grateful for the immense contribution that this generation and their descendants have made to British life, which continues to enrich and improve our society."

Protesters gathered over two days as the Cambridges visited Jamaica.

A demonstration broke out on Tuesday at the British High Commission and on Wednesday, as William and Kate visited a military event near Montego Bay, about a dozen people from the Rastafarian community called for reparations from the royals.

Ras Iyah V, of the Rastafari Nyahbinghi community, said: "We are here to protest against any British monarchy descendant coming to Jamaica without being prepared to apologise for slavery and colonialism.

"We can only forgive people who acknowledge that what they did was wrong and are willing to repair the breach of the wrongs they have committed."

He added: "And today the British monarchy has a lot of African artefacts in their possession - they still bathe in the wealth that was extracted out of the blood, sweat and tears and lives of our people and we have never been compensated for any form of enslavement."

The royal couple was also mocked for a "tone deaf" photo of them shaking hands with children through a wire fence.

William and Kate are due to leave Jamaica on Thursday and travel to the Bahamas.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
The Prime Minister was speaking exclusively to LBC

Boris Johnson: It is 'beyond satire' Russia would be allowed to host Euro 2028

Breaking
Exclusive
Boris Johnson says Putin has already crossed red lines in attacking civilians

Boris wants to punish Putin by going for Russia's gold as 'he already crossed red lines'

The UK is set to provide more weaponry to Ukraine, including NLAW anti-tank launchers

UK to send more missiles to Ukraine as Boris declares 'Putin is already failing'

Rishi Sunak is being urged to take more action against the cost of living crisis

Tory MPs urge Sunak to cut taxes quicker as living standards set to plummet

Madeleine Albright has died at the age 85

Madeleine Albright: First female US secretary of state dies aged 85

An upmarket London tennis club has been branded "woke lefty loonies" after a transgender row exploded

'Tennis club goes woke': Trans row after upmarket club dumps female membership option

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae music, on day four of the Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour of the Caribbean on March 22, 2022 in Kingston, Jamaica.

Kate and Will mocked over 'tone deaf' photo as Jamaican PM suggests ditching monarchy

Exclusive
A desperate mum-of-three issued a plea to Chancellor Rishi Sunak

'What more can I do?': Mum with 3 jobs and no heating calls LBC to beg Sunak for help

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has scrapped VAT on tickets for Concert for Ukraine.

Concert for Ukraine: Chancellor announces VAT on tickets to be donated to charity

Exclusive
The Chancellor of the Exchequer has told LBC that the public should "judge him" on his actions not his wealth

'Every penny' of increased NI tax will go 'directly' into funding the NHS, Sunak says

John Glen says funding for the NHS is "secure".

'The NHS is very well funded': Treasury minister dodges question on impact of NI change

The Mayor of London has triggered a 'high' air pollution alert for Wednesday and Thursday

Urgent warning issued to Londoners over 'extremely dangerous toxic air'

The besieged city of Mariupol, which has been devastated by Russian shelling.

Shocking drone footage reveals devastation in besieged city of Mariupol

The family of 10 said they were grateful to have been able to move into a home in the UK

Ukrainian family of 10 move into house in Cambridgeshire donated by local businessman

Former British paratrooper Soldier F may still face prosecution for double murder at Bloody Sunday

Soldier F could still face prosecution over 1972 Bloody Sunday deaths

England take on Croatia in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium in 2018

Russia 'interested' in hosting Euro 2028 or 2032 despite invasion of Ukraine

Latest News

See more Latest News

Soldiers hold shovels as they preparing to head to the crash site of China Eastern flight 5735

Search area widened for second black box after China Eastern plane crash
Kim Jong Un

North Korea fires suspected missile into sea

Russia Ukraine War

Volodymyr Zelensky calls for worldwide demonstrations on Thursday
Russia Ukraine War UN Humanitarian

UN Security Council defeats Russian resolution on Ukraine crisis
Obit Albright

Former US secretary of state Madeleine Albright dies aged 85

Russia Ukraine War

Up to 15,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine war – Nato

US Myanmar Genocide

Russian troops have committed war crimes, says US government

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin wants ‘unfriendly countries’ to pay roubles for gas

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg

Nato adding troops in eastern Europe

A photo of Anne Frank

Dutch publisher pulls Anne Frank betrayal book amid critique

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ring Rishi | Watch again

Ring Rishi with Iain Dale | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/03 | Watch again

Martin Lewis: Rishi's Spring Statement 'peanuts compared to cost of living crisis'

Martin Lewis: Rishi's Spring Statement 'peanuts compared to cost of living crisis'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question 23/03 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/03 | Watch again

Mariupol resident shares harrowing account of Russia's barbaric siege

Mariupol resident shares harrowing account of Putin's barbaric siege
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/03 | Watch again

Dean Dunham: Eight consumer rights you need to know about in 2022

Dean Dunham: What to hope for in Sunak's Spring Statement amid 'perfect financial storm'
PM is 'having a good Ukraine' and 'wants to keep momentum going' with Kyiv trip, broadcaster says

PM is 'having a good Ukraine' and 'wants to keep momentum going' with Kyiv trip
Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/03 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police