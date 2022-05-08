Prince William and Kate 'want to be known by first names not royal titles' after Caribbean trip

8 May 2022, 13:58 | Updated: 8 May 2022, 14:00

Kate and William were criticised as being "tone deaf" during their Caribbean tour.
Kate and William were criticised as being "tone deaf" during their Caribbean tour. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly want to be known by their first names and not their royal titles following the mixed reception they received on their Caribbean tour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton are said to be looking at a huge shake-up of royal protocol - which includes getting rid of bows and curtsies along with their formal titles.

The pair would instead be known as simply Kate and William in an apparent attempt to modernise the Royal Family.

A big factor in the decision was the eight-day trip to the Caribbean, after it was branded "tone deaf", a royal source told The Mirror.

The source said: "They want to be more approachable, less formal, less stuffy and break away with a lot of the tradition.

"The general consensus was that the tour seemed out of date, out of touch, too formal and stuffy.

Read more: Slavery 'was abhorrent and should never have happened' William says after protests

Read more: Meghan hated royal duties and 'loathed' her time in England, Tina Brown tells LBC

"So now it's more "Wills and Kate" instead of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge... "Just call me Wills" type of thing.

"They want to try to avoid the bows and curtsies in public, be more approachable, less formal, less stuffy, and break away with a lot of the tradition and focus on a modern monarchy."

William and Kate's tour of the Caribbean in March was clouded with criticism.

There were accusations Belize locals were not consulted about a royal engagement, to calls for slavery reparations from the monarchy in Jamaica.

Claims were also made the couple were "tone deaf" after images were taken of the Cambridges shaking hands with Kingston crowds behind a wire mesh fence, and images of the royals riding in the back of a Land Rover were denounced as harking back to colonial days.

Read more: Andrew, Harry and Meghan snubbed from Queen's Jubilee balcony appearance

Read more: Queen shows off engagement ring in unseen footage released from her personal archive

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness told William and Kate during a photoshoot that his country wanted to become independent of the Commonwealth and address “unresolved” issues.

He also told William and Kate that the nation was "moving on" and intended to "fulfil our true ambitions and destiny as an independent, developed, prosperous country".

William did not address calls to remove the Queen as head of state in a speech at the governor general’s residence.

But he did say he agreed with a declaration by his father Prince Charles that “the appalling atrocity of slavery forever stains our history”.

William also spoke of his “profound sorrow” for the institution of slavery, which he said should never have existed.

The news comes as the Queen moves ahead with slimming down the Monarchy and the Palace announced that only senior Royals, which do not include Prince Harry and Meghan and Prince Andrew, will be on the palace balcony for the showpiece Platinum Jubilee celebration.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they would attend regardless with their children for the Jubilee next month.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Deputy PM Dominic Raab speaks to LBC's Tom Swarbrick on the NI Protocol.

'Nothing off the table': Raab says fixing Brexit deal 'critical' for Northern Ireland

The burning building in the village of Bilohorivka.

Two killed and 60 feared dead in Russian bomb attack on Ukraine school

A leaked memo shows Sir Keir Starmer's "Beergate bash" with £200 curry takeaway was "pre-planned".

Tories slam Starmer 'hypocrisy' after leaked memo reveals 'Beergate bash' was pre-planned

The UK is ramping up military support for Ukraine.

UK pledges extra £1.3bn in military support for Ukraine ahead of G7 meeting

Twins have gone missing in south London.

Twins, 6, who vanished while playing in their front garden found safe and well

Unprecedented access was given to hundreds of home-made recordings

Queen shows off engagement ring in unseen footage released from her personal archive

A leaked memo indicated that the dinner in Durham had been planned

Starmer's 'Beergate' bash with £200 curry takeout was 'pre-planned', leaked memo reveals

Sinn Fein have won the most assembly seats for the first time.

Historic win for Sinn Fein as it becomes biggest party in Northern Ireland

A group of eco protesters ambushed Priti Patel's speech at a Tory dinner.

Eco mob ambush Priti Patel speech over 'racist and inhumane' Rwanda migrant plan

An England player allegedly was involved in a blackmail plot for sleeping with a transsexual escort.

England footballer 'involved in £30k blackmail plot after having sex with transsexual escort'
The person is being treated at the expert infectious disease unit at the Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, London (stock image of disease).

Rare case of monkeypox confirmed in England as patient treated in isolation unit

The Taliban have ordered all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe burkas.

Taliban orders all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe burkas in public

The prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann (left) is Christian Brueckner (top right). Her parents Kate and Gerry McCann said it is "essential" they get the truth.

Maddie McCann prosecutors probe whether she was killed after sale to child traffickers

Exclusive
Keir Starmer should 'consider his position' if he receives fixed penalty notice, says Diane Abbott

Diane Abbott: Starmer should 'consider his position' if he receives fixed penalty notice

A natural gas leak is believed to be the cause of the explosion at Hotel Saratoga, in Cuba's capital Havana.

Pregnant woman and child among 22 killed in huge explosion at luxury hotel in Cuba

Mum who 'nudged' protesters with car 'lost her mind' but was 'triggered' by domestic abuse

Mum who nudged protesters with car 'lost her mind' but was 'triggered' by PTSD

Latest News

See more Latest News

A woman looks at a crater from an explosion after a Russian air strike in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine

Dozens feared dead after Russian bomb levels Ukraine school

John Lee celebrates with his wife after declaring his victory in the chief executive election of Hong Kong

Beijing loyalist John Lee elected as Hong Kong’s next leader

First lady Jill Biden visits Slovak and Ukrainian mothers and their children as the families participate in a Mother’s Day activity in Kosice, Slovakia

Jill Biden to Ukrainian mother: Russian war ‘hard to understand’
A volunteer shapes metal plates with an angle grinder at a facility producing material for Ukrainian soldiers in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine

Ukrainian volunteers create armour and camouflage at old industrial complex
Rochus Rueckel as Jesus performs during the rehearsal of the 42nd Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany

German village’s centuries-old passion play returning after pandemic break
People clean a residential area after a Russian air strike in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine

Russia continues barrage in southern Ukraine as civilians leave steel plant
Russian servicewomen march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow

Patriotism and unease mix as Russia prepares to mark Victory Day
Veteran Sherpa guide Kami Rita

Sherpa guide breaks own record scaling Everest for 26th time

A burned out police vehicle is ready to be towed outside the police station in Southeast Raleigh

Man fatally shot after throwing Molotov cocktails and setting cars on fire
Cuba Hotel Explosion

26 dead as search for survivors of Cuba hotel blast continues

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Starmer's position would be 'strengthened' if cleared of beergate - former Labour manifesto writer

Starmer's position 'strengthened' if cleared of 'Beergate' - ex-Labour manifesto writer
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 08/5 | Watch again

'Northern Ireland is changing': Alliance Party's Kellie Armstrong reacts to seats doubling

'Northern Ireland is changing': Alliance Party's Kellie Armstrong reacts to seats doubling
'Nothing could be better' for Labour than Keir Starmer's resignation, says Labourite

'Nothing could be better' for Labour than Keir Starmer's resignation, says Labourite
Jeremy Corbyn: Keir Starmer Beergate investigation 'very serious'

Jeremy Corbyn: Keir Starmer Beergate investigation 'very serious'
James O'Brien's instant reaction to Local Election results

James O'Brien's instant reaction to Local Election results

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/05 | Watch again

We're all lucky to be able to vote freely, Andrew said.

Andrew Marr: Ukraine war shows why we're lucky to be able to vote freely
'Toe-curling' account of coercive control LBC listeners brand 'heartbreaking'

'Toe-curling' account of coercive control LBC listeners brand 'heartbreaking'
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/05 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police