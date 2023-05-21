Prince William joins Royal Navy submariners for rowing challenge in Mental Health Awareness video

21 May 2023, 16:38

The Prince of Wales took on a rowing challenge with Royal Navy submariners in a new Mental Health Awareness video.
The Prince of Wales took on a rowing challenge with Royal Navy submariners in a new Mental Health Awareness video. Picture: Kensington Palace/PA

By Chris Samuel

The Prince of Wales took on a rowing challenge with Royal Navy submariners in a new Mental Health Awareness video.

William, who is Commander-in-Chief of the Submarine Service in addition to his other duties, was at Dorney Lake in Buckinghamshire to meet members of HMS Oardacious.

The campaign was founded in 2019 to raise money to support the mental health of the submarine community through a sponsored challenge to row across the Atlantic.

The Duke of Cambridge was met by the organisation's co-founders Lieutenant Commander Callum Fraser and Lieutenant Commander Hugo Mitchell-Heggs, Chief Petty Officer Jon Norfolk, who was part of its 2022 team, and Lieutenant Isobel Rawlinson, who is aiming to skipper an all-female team next year.

In a six-minute clip uploaded on the Prince and Princess of Wales' YouTube account on Sunday, William also heard about their achievements and the mental and physical struggles they have experienced.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Asked if he was going to start rowing, the Prince joked: "The likelihood of me slapping someone else's oars is more likely that's going to happen."

Discussing the importance of looking after one's mental health at sea while rowing with the prince, Commander Mitchell-Heggs said: "We focus so much on our physical health, but actually realising that psychological health is the same.

William said that understanding the support networks available to people is "crucial".
William said that understanding the support networks available to people is "crucial". Picture: Kensington Palace/PA

"Everyone gets anxiety to various degrees.

"So if you engage with it and have things in your back pocket to address those things one by one, you know you're in a much better place to achieve your potential."

Read more: Russia has not captured Bakhmut, Zelenskyy insists as desperate Putin claims victory

Read more: Sunak avoids backing Braverman as Labour calls for probe into her 'attempt to dodge group speeding awareness course'

The organisation says in its mission statement that the campaign has "always been about more than rowing oceans."

It adds: "We continue to champion and fundraise for the wellbeing, mental health and welfare of all submariners, serving and retired, and their families."

The video was posted on the final day of Mental Health Awareness Week.
The video was posted on the final day of Mental Health Awareness Week. Picture: Kensington Palace/PA

The heir to the throne also stressed it is "crucial" to be aware of the support networks that are available, such as HMS Oardacious, so people get the help they need.

He added: "Understanding our support networks is crucial because a lot of people don't have those support networks and being able to form close bonds and realise that the only way we are going to get through all of this is to support each other and pull each other through."

The Prince also heard from members of HMS Ordacious about how they manage their mental health
The Prince also heard from members of HMS Ordacious about how they manage their mental health. Picture: Kensington Palace/PA

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: "Together they discuss the importance of managing our mental health and how exercise can be used as a tool to help manage it.

"The crew also share their experiences of crossing the Atlantic, the challenges they faced and the impact it had on both their physical and mental health.

"Back in the boathouse, William hears from the crew in more depth about how they manage their mental health, the support they provide to each other as a team, and the work HMS Oardacious does to raise awareness and combat the stigma associated with talking about mental wellbeing."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Bakhmut, an eastern city where fierce battles against Russian forces have been taking place, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine

Zelensky denies Bakhmut occupied by Russian forces

Greece’s Prime Minister and leader of New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis votes at a polling station in Athens, Greece

PM’s party has clear lead in Greece’s parliamentary elections – exit polls

10 people have been taken to hospital after a double decker bus crashed into a railway bridge in Glasgow, tearing its roof off.

10 in hospital after double decker bus loses roof in railway bridge crash

El Salvador Soccer Stampede

At least 12 dead in stampede at football stadium in El Salvador

Jack Bruce funeral

Pete Brown, co-writer of Cream hit Sunshine Of Your Love, dies aged 82

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary will step in to host This Morning on Monday after Phillip Schofield confirmed his exit from the show on Saturday.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary to host This Morning on Monday following bombshell Schofield exit

The woman, in her 70s, was rushed to hospital, but sadly, has since died.

Murder probe launched after elderly woman dies following 'attack' in Milton Keynes

President Zelenskyy has denied Bakhmut has completely fallen to Russia amid heavy fighting

Russia has not captured Bakhmut, Zelenskyy insists as desperate Putin claims victory

Holly Willoughby will host This Morning without Phillip Schofield

Phillip Schofield 'agreed to quit This Morning after being offered his own solo show'

Residents have declared victory in their LTN battle

Victory for residents as London council ditches proposals for hated low traffic neighbourhood

Israel Palestinians

Israeli Cabinet minister visits sensitive Jerusalem holy site

Nationwide members are getting a share of a windfall

Fears millions of Nationwide customers will miss out on £100 windfall payment

Japan G7 Summit

Zelensky confirms Russia has taken control of Bakhmut

Caitlyn was "hyper-fixated" on her first detention

Autistic pupil, 16, who took her own life when she became 'hyper-fixated' on first detention deemed 'low risk' by nurse

Rishi Sunak avoided giving out direct support

Sunak avoids backing Braverman as Labour calls for probe into her 'attempt to dodge group speeding awareness course'

Phillip Schofield has left This Morning

Phillip Schofield 'axed minutes after going off air from This Morning' but calls 'truce' with Holly Willoughby

Latest News

See more Latest News

Greece Elections

Polls open in Greece’s first election since end of bailout controls

Russia Ukraine Wagner

Russia says Wagner private army, with help from Russian troops, seized Bakhmut

Renowned British novelist Martin Amis has died at the age of 73 after a cancer battle.

'Stylist supreme': Tributes pour in to Martin Amis following famed British novelist's death aged 73
The Pope

Pope tasks cardinal with mission aimed at paving ‘paths to peace’ in Ukraine

Labour shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper (R) has called on Rishi Sunak to launch an investigation into the claims

Labour demand probe over claims Suella Braverman asked civil servants to help her swerve speeding fine
Man City have been crowned Premier League champions for the third year in a row after title challengers Arsenal lost away to Nottingham Forest.

Man City win third successive Premier League title after Arsenal stumble at Nottingham Forest
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan says says he has been left with PTSD after dealing with regular death threats, terror attacks and disasters.

Sadiq Khan says death threats and dealing with disasters and terror attacks left him with PTSD
Spain Zaragoza F18 Accident

F-18 fighter jet crashes at Zaragoza airbase as pilot ejects successfully

The closures will take place in August

Barclays announce 12 more bank branches across England and Wales will close in August - the full list
Fighting in Bakhmut

Russian private army head claims his forces have control of Bakhmut

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Andrew is under pressure to leave the Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew 'will not quit Royal Lodge mansion and believes King Charles won't force him out by turning off the power'
A spokesman for Harry and Meghan said the couple were in a "relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours"

New York police say Harry and Meghan car chase was ‘a bit chaotic’ but not ‘near catastrophic’
The Queen's funeral and lying in state cost £162 million

Queen Elizabeth's funeral cost £162 million, official figures show

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

LBC caller defends Suella Braverman

'She was probably frightened': Caller defends Suella Braverman amid speeding scandal

Shadow Health Secretary Liz Kendall is 'appalled' at Suella Braverman's private course request.

Suella Braverman's private speed awareness course request is 'appalling', says Labour MP

Sangita calls for vaping to be made 'socially toxic'

Sangita Myska makes an impassioned plea to make vaping 'socially toxic'

EU law specialist is 'disappointed' by Brexit developments

'Progress has been painfully slow': EU law specialist is 'disappointed' by Brexit developments
Just Stop Oil's Alex de Koning and Andrew Castle had a heated debate.

'That is climate catastrophisation': Just Stop Oil rep and Andrew Castle have a heated debate
James O'Brien hears from caller who works in artificial intelligence

‘It might be up there with the industrial revolution’: James O’Brien discusses the risks attached to the uptake of AI
Rishi Sunak

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's 'tragic' Brexit claims on cheaper sanitary products and beer
Nick Ferrari

'The man pled guilty!': Ex-prison governer blasts Humza Yousaf's silence on predator's gender controversy
Keir Starmer

Labour needs to give the public 'answers' if they want to win the next General Election, former No.10 strategist says
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Labour feels like a government in waiting as authority in British politics shifts

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit