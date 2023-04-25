Breaking News

Prince William 'given very large secret phone hacking payout by Rupert Murdoch's media company'

25 April 2023, 11:57 | Updated: 25 April 2023, 12:20

Prince William was given a payout by Rupert Murdoch's company
Prince William was given a payout by Rupert Murdoch's company. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Prince William was given a secret payout by Rupert Murdoch's media business to settle a phone-hacking claim, court filings show.

William was given the sum in 2020 following a legal claim made against the owner of the Sun and the News of the World.

The news emerged in legal documents submitted by Prince Harry, who is fighting his own legal battle with News UK, the Guardian reported.

No details are given on the nature of the alleged hack of William that Harry refers to, and it is unclear if it relates to the Sun or the News of the World.

Prince Harry claimed that there was a secret agreement struck between the royal family and the publisher in 2012, under which the royals would delay seeking damages for phone hacking in return for getting an apology.

The prince said this was because the royal family did not want a repeat of the situation where details of sensitive voicemail messages between then-Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles emerged in 1980.

Harry's legal filings claim: "The reason for this was to avoid the situation where a member of the royal family would have to sit in the witness box and recount the specific details of the private and highly sensitive voicemails that had been intercepted by [the News of the World royal reporter] Clive Goodman.

"The institution was incredibly nervous about this and wanted to avoid at all costs the sort of reputational damage that it had suffered in 1993 when the Sun and another tabloid had unlawfully obtained and published details of an intimate telephone conversation that took place between my father and stepmother in 1989, while he was still married to my mother.”

Harry claims News UK did not keep to their side of the bargain when he asked for an apology in 2017. That is the reason for Harry launching his legal action against the company.

News UK has admitted phone hacking took place at the now-defunct News of the World, but has always denied it took place at the Sun.

A spokesperson said: "The Sun does not accept liability or make any admissions to the allegation.

"As we reach the tail end of litigation, [the company] is drawing a line under disputed matters, some of which date back more than 20 years ago."

It has long been known that Prince William and Harry had been the victims of phone hacking, after News of the World royal reporter Clive Goodman was found guilty in 2007.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Spain is experiencing a record-breaking heatwave

Spain to reach 40C as country sweats in record-breaking temperatures as drought continues

Ocado has announced the closure of its first automated site.

Ocado puts 2,300 jobs at risk, as the online grocer announces warehouse closure

Mr Biden's hopes of re-election were boosted late last year when his party performed better than expected in the midterm elections.

Joe Biden, 80, formally announces plan to run for second term as US President next year

High street store Peacocks is 'looking to open new stores in 20 former M&Co sites'

High street store Peacocks looks set to open 'new stores in 20 former M&Co sites'

A man was told off by police for confronting protesters

Angry driver who confronts eco-protesters blocking the road and snatches their banner gets told off by police himself

Lucy Humphrey, 44, was suffering from both Lupus and kidney failure and had been given five years to live when she took her dogs Jake and Indie for a walk on a local beach in Barry.

Terminally ill woman suffering from kidney failure saved by her dog after sniffing out one-in-22million donor match

The first flight out of Khartoum is due to leave 'within hours'. Main picture and top right, an Italian rescue flight

First rescue flight for Brits out of 'dangerous and volatile' Sudan takes off during fragile 72-hour ceasefire

Just Stop Oil protestors are doing a 'slow walk' protest, infuriating commuters.

Just Stop Oil begin day two of ‘slow walking’ protests in London - sparking fury during morning commute

The hosepipe ban came into force today

Devon and Cornwall hosepipe ban grows to 390,000 households and won't be lifted until December

Samuel Kasumu has been backed by three senior Conservatives for the mayoral elections.

'We are not complacent': Ex-Boris adviser Samuel Kasumu emerges as Tory frontrunner for Mayor of London

'Encrypted online chats are a digital playground for paedos': Sajid Javid backs amendment to Government's Online Safety Bill

'Encrypted web chats are a digital playground for paedos': Javid backs Government's Online Safety Bill amendment

The body of Alex Beddall, also known as Alice, has been found

Missing teen found in river two months after vanishing, with devastated family 'in pieces' at discovery

The Prime Minister's official motorcade was flanked by jogging and cycling officers

Rishi Sunak's police escort compared to North Korea as officers are seen jogging along next to his motorcade

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pictured together enjoying a basketball game

Harry and Meghan laugh on big screen at basketball game in first outing since it emerged she won’t be at the Coronation

Levi Davis went missing in October last year

‘I don’t know what to believe’: Mum of missing Levi Davis speaks out and slams ‘slow Spanish police’

David King, main image and top, was jailed for life His son was Edward was given life with a minimum of 19 years

Vigilante dad who murdered thief using WW2 dagger says 'oh, come on!' as he’s arrested

Latest News

See more Latest News

Countries are racing to get their citizens out of Sudan

UK to start evacuating Brits from war-ravaged Sudan after start of 72-hour ceasefire

Caroline's killer is serving a 27-year jail term for her murder

Caroline Crouch's killer sent love letters by twisted fans as prison guards baffled by bags of mail
The accused deny murder

TikTok star, 23, 'rammed mother's young lover off the road after he threatened to expose affair with sex tape'
Dramatic footage shows the moment officers from the Met's Flying Squad swooped on a group trying to steal a valuable watch.

Moment robbers who attempted to steal £2,000 watch caught by Flying Squad officers

The British ambassador to Sudan was "on holiday" when fierce fighting broke out between the Sudanese army and a rival paramilitary group in the capital Khartoum.

British ambassador to Sudan was 'on holiday' when fierce fighting broke out between rival forces in Khartoum
A lamb was found in a car on the M74 motorway

Lamb and '£10,000 heroin and cocaine haul' found during police raid of car on the M74

Boris Johnson was said to have been distraught when he saw the vote come in

'Holy c*** - we've got no plan, what will we do?': Shocked Boris's reaction to Brexit vote revealed
Andrew Marr has said it's very hard to see how the British Government can get UK nationals stuck in war-torn Sudan out of the country safely, as the Government assesses evacuation options.

Andrew Marr: It's very hard to see how the Government can get Brits trapped in war-torn Sudan out safely
Tucker Carlson has left Fox News

Controversial right-wing firebrand Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News in shock announcement after $787m settlement
Tucker Carlson in a Fox News Channel studio in March 2017 in New York

Fox News ‘agrees to part ways’ with Tucker Carlson

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle 'is not skipping Coronation because of racism row' and has 'moved on', as she slams 'ridiculous circus'
The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children at Buckingham Palace

Prince William and Kate Middleton children: Titles, ages and number in line to the throne

Prince Harry and King Charles in black suits with ties

Prince Harry's coronation day role revealed as expert claims there's 'little room for sentiment'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf is meeting Rishi Sunak on Monday night

Humza Yousaf arrives in Westminster to meet Rishi Sunak with a growing weight on his shoulders
JRM

'Democracy is in danger': Security expert Edward Lucas stresses significance of Jacob Rees-Mogg blacklist
Sangita shocked by Abbott's letter to the Observer

'She should know better’: Journalist Ash Sarkar shocked by Diane Abbott’s comments

Editor of the Effective Govt Forum Tim Knox disagrees with the former head of the Civil Service Bob Kerslake.

The 'toxic legacy' of Dominic Raab's departure: Debate over effect of Deputy PM's departure on Civil Service
Sangita Myska soliloquizes on Stephen Lawrence's death.

'Equivalent to a modern day lynching': Sangita Myska soliloquizes on Stephen Lawrence's death
Just Stop Oil says jailing of protesters is "disgusting"

'They're political prisoners': Just Stop Oil spokesperson brands the jailing of activists 'disgusting'
Labour MP Andrew Gwynne tells Andrew Castle that a Labour government under Kier Starmer will be one of 'real integrity'.

Labour MP says government under Keir Starmer will be one of 'real integrity'

James O'Brien and Andrew Marr discuss Raab's resignation

"He was halfway out the window himself and then pushed": Andrew Marr and James O’Brien debate Raab’s resignation
'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation

'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation
Veteran’s Minister expects to end ex-armed forces homeless by January

Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer pledges to end ex-forces homelessness by 2024

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit