Prince William admits he misses search and rescue work as huge crowds gather to meet royal in South Africa

7 November 2024, 15:19

The Prince of Wales during a visit to meet with volunteers of the National Seas Rescue Institute (NSRI) at Simon's Town Harbour, Cape Town.
The Prince of Wales during a visit to meet with volunteers of the National Seas Rescue Institute (NSRI) at Simon's Town Harbour, Cape Town. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Prince William confessed he missed his time in search and rescue as he met with a lifeboat crew in Cape Town.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prince of Wales took to the seas on the final day of his tour of South Africa, visiting volunteers at Simon’s Town Harbour.

During the visit, workers with the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) asked him if he had ever worked in search and rescue.

He replied: “I miss this life. Any chance to get back, I’ll take.”

Read more: Prince William praises 'amazing' Kate as he gives health update following her cancer treatment

As the future king clambered onto the vessel, he joked if a life jacket would be enough to protect him from the harbour’s choppy seas.

Prince William speaks to local fisherman in Kalk Bay Harbour.
Prince William speaks to local fisherman in Kalk Bay Harbour. Picture: Alamy

“Nice windy day today,” he laughed. “How are the seas today? It’s quite choppy!”

He also told volunteers he is trying to teach his three children about the risks of rip tides when taking to the seas.

“We are trying to teach the children to understand currents,” he said.

“The problem with rips is that you don’t know where they are going to appear.”

Prince William trained as a search and rescue helicopter pilot during his stay at RAF Valley in Anglesey before joining the East Anglian Air Ambulance in March 2015.

Huge crowds gathered during Williams' visit, including two protestors who shouted "go home!" at the royal.

William’s boat trip comes after he praised Princess Kate and gave a health update following her cancer treatment.

The Prince of Wales during a visit to meet with volunteers of the National Seas Rescue Institute (NSRI) at Simon's Town Harbour, Cape Town.
The Prince of Wales during a visit to meet with volunteers of the National Seas Rescue Institute (NSRI) at Simon's Town Harbour, Cape Town. Picture: Alamy

William said Kate was doing "really well" and praised her for being "amazing" as she went through cancer treatment throughout the year.

Speaking in South Africa ahead of Wednesday’s Earthshot Prize ceremony, Wills said: "[Kate]'s doing really well thanks. Hopefully she's watching tonight and cheering me on.

"She's been amazing this whole year and I know she'll be really keen to see tonight be a success."

Kate announced in September that she had completed her treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, saying her main focus was now on "staying cancer free".

Sharing a video with the family at the time, she said she was taking every day as it comes and was "looking forward" to returning to public engagements.

A person holds a placard that reads 'William, you have no sovereignty in our country' while a crowd gathers to see Prince William.
A person holds a placard that reads 'William, you have no sovereignty in our country' while a crowd gathers to see Prince William. Picture: Alamy

Kate has since made several public appearances, including meeting with the families of Southport stabbing victims.

She did not travel to South Africa for the Earthshot ceremony, however.During his visit to Cape Town, he has been seen wearing a bracelet with the word 'papa' on it, which was given to him by Princess Charlotte.

"This is a relic from a Taylor Swift concert that my daughter decided that she wanted to create a bracelet for," he said.

"She gave it to me when I came away so I've promised her that I'd wear it and try not to lose it while I was out here."

He said he and the three children had regular conversations about doing "what they can" to help with the environment.

"I think every family has these conversations," William said. "You just try to do what you can.

"The Earthshot Prize has got to be a bit more global than that. We are trying to do big scale ambition and big scale business to tackle some of the solutions.

"But I brought the children along that journey and tonight I hope they are watching and they are proud of kind of what we are try to do here, which is to really galvanise that energy that enthusiasm to make real impact."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Gary Neville has been forced to close his Michelin star restaurant

Gary Neville's restaurant forced into liquidation with £1m debts

Breaking
President Joe Biden addressed the nation for the first time since the election

Biden pledges 'peaceful transition of power' as he promises to work with Trump in last days of administration

Dylan Willis who has been freed by the Court of Appeal

Teenager jailed after unrest to be released as court of appeal alters sentence

The 'disgusting' balls shut down beaches in Sydney

Revealed: Mysterious origin of 'disgusting' black balls that washed up on Sydney beaches

Kanya Ntuli absconded from Goodmayes Hospital in Ilford on Friday

Urgent appeal to find man who absconded from mental health facility in East London

Kamala Harris was accused of faking a phone call with a supporter.

The truth behind Kamala Harris' election day phone call with supporter after allegations went viral on social media

In the family picture, the father-and-son duo had their arms around each other.

Tape That: How tall really is Gary Barlow's son after family picture sweeps social media

Patrick Harvie has berated John Swinney for congratulating Donald Trump

John Swinney savaged for congratulating Donald Trump

The YouTuber died after crashing his BMW in New York

YouTuber 1Stockf30 dies aged 25 after crashing BMW in New York street race

Sara Sharif was found dead

Father of murdered schoolgirl Sara Sharif calls stepmum 'evil and psycho' - as he casts blame on 'crazy' wife

The "tragic" incident happened in the Cowgate area of Edinburgh

Elderly man decapitated after being 'struck by bus' in Edinburgh city centre named

Exclusive
Dame Karen Pierce won't have her term in the United States extended, LBC understands.

Britain's ambassador to the US won't have her term extended in wake of historic Donald Trump election victory

Twenty man have been jailed for a combined 219 years.

Grooming gang of 20 men jailed for 219 years after sex attacks on girls as young as 12 in West Yorkshire

Police officer Nick Bailey suffered novichok poisoning when he searched the home of the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal

A ‘tsunami of pure heat and fire’: Police officer describes terrible pain of being poisoned by Novichok nerve agent

Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch 's highly-anticipated new thriller series The Day Of The Jackal premiered on Sky on Thursday

Day of the Jackal: Real story behind new TV big money remake

Exact date clear skies return as Britain is gripped by 'anticyclonic gloom'

Exact date sunny skies set to return as Britain is gripped by 'anticyclonic gloom'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mike Amesbury

MP Mike Amesbury charged with assault after 3am clash in street

The Bank of England has cut interest rates

Interest rate cut to 4.75% - marking just the second reduction in almost four years

Victoria Taylor's cause of death has been revealed

Missing mother Victoria Taylor's cause of death revealed as inquest opens into her death

Australia is introducing a minimum age for children using social media.

Australia proposes 'world-leading' ban on social media for children under 16

Fresh police appeal 30 years on from murder of schoolgirl who went to buy cornflakes but never returned home

Renewed hunt for murder suspect 30 years after schoolgirl went to buy cornflakes but failed to return home
Educating Manchester star headteacher once called a 'breath of fresh air' struck off following Ofsted investigation

Educating Manchester star headteacher once called a 'breath of fresh air' struck off following Ofsted investigation
Saleh Aslam died in a tragic accident at home while playing as Spider-Man

Boy, 5, dies in tragic accident while playing ‘Spider-Man’ game at home

Child serial killer Lucy Letby denied retrial over conviction for attempted murder of baby girl

Child serial killer Lucy Letby offered 'tips' to colleague on how to get away with murder, inquiry hears
Labour's Pat McFadden refuses to say if Trump has 'KKK or Nazi sympathies'

'Does Trump have KKK or Nazi sympathies?' Minister refuses three times to answer 'extremism' question
Donald Trump to begin picking cabinet as Biden praises Kamala Harris' 'courage' and integrity'.

US election 2024 LIVE: Donald Trump to begin picking cabinet as Biden praises Kamala Harris' 'courage' and integrity'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla will return to her royal duties next week.

Palace gives update on Camilla's return to work after Queen falls ill

William has praised Kate in a new health update.

Prince William praises 'amazing' Kate as he gives health update following her cancer treatment
Queen Camilla is unwell with a chest infection and has withdrawn from her engagements this week

The Queen withdraws from engagements this week after being taken ill, Buckingham Palace announces

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News