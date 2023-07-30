William slashes cost to stay in his luxury homes 'so they are cheaper than a Travelodge'

William has cut the cost to stay in his cottages. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince William has slashed the prices of his holiday cottages as the cost of living crisis hits Brits' travel funds.

The heir to the throne rents out holiday homes on his Duchy of Cornwall estate, which includes estates in county in the south west and the Isles of Scilly.

And the royal has now slashed prices so low that some are cheaper to stay in than a Travelodge.

A stay at one of the cottages in Cornwall can cost as little at £980 for a week for four people - or £35 a night.

Among the discounted homes is Restormel Manor, in the Fowey Valley, which now costs £73 per night after its price was cut by £2,328 for the end of August.

A stay there gives guests access to a heated indoor pool and spa, a tennis court and a fishing spot.

The duchy has also cut prices on three properties in Lostwithiel.

William is slashing his country homes' prices. Picture: Alamy

Restormel Manor has had its prices slashed. Picture: Alamy

William inherited the duchy after Charles ascended to the throne. It was established by Edward III in 1337 for the heir.

It is made up of 52,449 hectares and has properties in 20 counties.

The annual income generated by the duchy is used to fund William and his family.

The duchy's website says: "Since 1337, the revenues from the duchy have either passed to an eldest surviving son and heir or where there has not been one, the Sovereign.

"These revenues can be spent as the Heir or Sovereign see fit. However the current Prince of Wales chooses to use a substantial proportion of his income from the duchy estate to meet the cost of his public and charitable work as well as the public and private lives of his immediate family."