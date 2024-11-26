Prince William dons camouflage gear as he joins army's live-fire sniper training

26 November 2024, 12:31

The Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, (left) with a general-purpose machine gun (GPMG) during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire
The Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, (left) with a general-purpose machine gun (GPMG) during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Prince William has taken part in live-fire sniper training on the Salisbury plain to observe army preparations.

The Prince of Wales, who is the regimental colonel of the Welsh Guards, joined the 1st Battalion for their training exercise in Wiltshire on Tuesday morning.

The prince was only expected to observe the troops training, but chose to take part himself too.

He was seen sitting to fire a sniper rifle and lying on his front to use a machine gun.

William was also given a tour of the training ground, using binoculars to view some distant areas, and was shown weapons including drones.

The Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Salisbury Plain
The Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Salisbury Plain. Picture: Alamy
The Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, (left) holding an 81 mm mortar high explosive (HE) round
The Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, (left) holding an 81 mm mortar high explosive (HE) round. Picture: Alamy
The Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, launching a drone during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Salisbury Plain
The Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, launching a drone during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Salisbury Plain. Picture: Alamy

The battalion has been on ceremonial duty for the past two years, playing a role in events such as the Queen's funeral and Charles' coronation.

They have also taken part in overseas operations in Oman and the Falkland Islands.

Now they are being prepared for a return to the field army, and are being given a refresher course in different weapons systems.

William has his own military training, graduating from Sandhurst in December 2005 after university.

The Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, (2nd right) during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Salisbury Plain
The Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, (2nd right) during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Salisbury Plain. Picture: Alamy
The Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, (left) watching a drone during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire
The Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, (left) watching a drone during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire. Picture: Alamy
Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales and Colonel of the Welsh Guards, center, meets with personnel from the Specialist Platoons during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards
Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales and Colonel of the Welsh Guards, center, meets with personnel from the Specialist Platoons during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards. Picture: Alamy

He joined the Blues and Royals, a regiment within the Household Cavalry, as a second lieutenant, progressing to lieutenant the next year.

William also served in attachments to the navy and air force, where he learned to fly helicopters and planes. He left the RAF in 2013.

Later on he worked as a search and rescue helicopter pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

He donated his full wage to charity.

As the future heir to the throne, William was then required to carry out more royal duties and officially left his position.

