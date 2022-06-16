Prince William shares sweet fact about Charlotte during England football team visit

The Duke of Cambridge has shared a sweet fact about his seven-year-old daughter Charlotte. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Prince William has shared a sweet insight into the interests of his daughter Charlotte while visiting the England women's football team.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking to players on Wednesday, he revealed his seven-year-old has a passion for the game, in a rare glimpse into the interests and hobbies of the young princess.

He passed on a message from the "budding star" to the team during a training session at St George's Park.

"Charlotte wants me to tell you she's really good in goal," William, 39, said.

Read more: Will and Kate 'will move to Windsor cottage' as they chase 'modest' life with less staff

Read more: Prince Andrew 'crushed and confused' by Garter Day ban

"A budding star for the future!"

He added: "She said 'please can you tell them that', and I said 'okay I'll tell them'."

The Duke was gifted with personalised shirts for Charlotte and his two sons Prince George, eight, and Prince Louis, four.

The Duke said Charlotte was a "budding star". Picture: Alamy

Charlotte said she was "really good in goal". Picture: Alamy

William's eldest son also has a passion for the sport.

He was said to have "begged" his dad to take him to an England World Cup game last summer.

Whilst George would not usually have attended, not least because Kate and William try to limit their children's exposure to the media, the Duke was eventually persuaded.

Read more: Inside William and Kate's move as the royal couple prepare to swap Kensington for Windsor

Read more: Queen misses first day of Royal Ascot as Charles and Camilla take her place

On Wednesday he told captain Leah Williamson that George plays for the local team.

"He gets very competitive," he quipped.

William was gifted with personalised shirts for his three children. Picture: Alamy

Prince William is set to move his family to Windsor over the summer.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have confirmed their move to Adelaide Cottage, The Sun reported, and are insisting on "nothing too showy".

A source told The Sun: "Kate and William were very keen for a modest home to start their new lives in Windsor.

Read more: 'It's him or me': Prince William blocked Andrew's royal comeback with bombshell ultimatum

Read more: Will and Kate to move to Windsor as Queen considers moving Andrew to Scotland

"Adelaide Cottage fits the bill because it is a four-bedroom home and they do not need any more as they have no live-in staff.

"They were adamant they didn’t want anything too showy or anything that needed renovating or extra security so as not to be a burden on the taxpayer."

The source added the "added bonus" was that George, Charlotte and Louis could attend a local school, and also said they wanted to be close to the Queen, who has suffered "episodic mobility issues" in recent months.