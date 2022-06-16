Prince William shares sweet fact about Charlotte during England football team visit

16 June 2022, 06:32 | Updated: 16 June 2022, 06:53

The Duke of Cambridge has shared a sweet fact about his seven-year-old daughter Charlotte
The Duke of Cambridge has shared a sweet fact about his seven-year-old daughter Charlotte. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Prince William has shared a sweet insight into the interests of his daughter Charlotte while visiting the England women's football team.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to players on Wednesday, he revealed his seven-year-old has a passion for the game, in a rare glimpse into the interests and hobbies of the young princess.

He passed on a message from the "budding star" to the team during a training session at St George's Park.

"Charlotte wants me to tell you she's really good in goal," William, 39, said.

Read more: Will and Kate 'will move to Windsor cottage' as they chase 'modest' life with less staff

Read more: Prince Andrew 'crushed and confused' by Garter Day ban

"A budding star for the future!"

He added: "She said 'please can you tell them that', and I said 'okay I'll tell them'."

The Duke was gifted with personalised shirts for Charlotte and his two sons Prince George, eight, and Prince Louis, four.

The Duke said Charlotte was a "budding star"
The Duke said Charlotte was a "budding star". Picture: Alamy
Charlotte said she was "really good in goal"
Charlotte said she was "really good in goal". Picture: Alamy

William's eldest son also has a passion for the sport.

He was said to have "begged" his dad to take him to an England World Cup game last summer.

Whilst George would not usually have attended, not least because Kate and William try to limit their children's exposure to the media, the Duke was eventually persuaded.

Read more: Inside William and Kate's move as the royal couple prepare to swap Kensington for Windsor

Read more: Queen misses first day of Royal Ascot as Charles and Camilla take her place

On Wednesday he told captain Leah Williamson that George plays for the local team.

"He gets very competitive," he quipped.

William was gifted with personalised shirts for his three children
William was gifted with personalised shirts for his three children. Picture: Alamy

Prince William is set to move his family to Windsor over the summer.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have confirmed their move to Adelaide Cottage, The Sun reported, and are insisting on "nothing too showy".

A source told The Sun: "Kate and William were very keen for a modest home to start their new lives in Windsor.

Read more: 'It's him or me': Prince William blocked Andrew's royal comeback with bombshell ultimatum

Read more: Will and Kate to move to Windsor as Queen considers moving Andrew to Scotland

"Adelaide Cottage fits the bill because it is a four-bedroom home and they do not need any more as they have no live-in staff.

"They were adamant they didn’t want anything too showy or anything that needed renovating or extra security so as not to be a burden on the taxpayer."

The source added the "added bonus" was that George, Charlotte and Louis could attend a local school, and also said they wanted to be close to the Queen, who has suffered "episodic mobility issues" in recent months.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Dominic Raab has announced three 'rape courts', including at Leeds Crown Court

Three new 'rape courts' trialled by Govt to tackle plummeting conviction rates

The Met Police have released an e-fit of the suspect

Detectives hunt suspect in string of '22 linked sexual assaults' in East London

Dom Phillips went missing with his guide in Brazil

Suspect admits killing Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira in Amazon and leads police to bodies

Deportation flights to Rwanda face delays of up to a year

Rwanda migrant flights face year delay as govt plans to work around Euro ruling

Nicola Sturgeon taking a selfie with SNP MPs including Patrick Grady

Victim of SNP MP's sexual harassment slams party for failures

Dom Phillips went missing with his guide in Brazil

Human remains found in search for missing British journalist as suspects 'confess murder'

Amber Heard has admitted she "still loves" Johnny Depp.

Amber Heard admits she 'still loves' Johnny Depp and realises she's not a 'perfect victim'

An asylum seeker has spoken about their experience ahead of the cancelled deportation flight

Asylum seeker 'hit, kicked and pushed' ahead of cancelled Rwanda deportation flight

Christina McAnea told LBC's Andrew Marr she would support coordinated action

Summer of discontent: UK's biggest union 'absolutely' willing to arrange 'national strike'

Boris Johnson's ethics adviser Lord Geidt has resigned.

Downing Street shocked as Boris's ethics adviser Lord Geidt resigns after Partygate row

People flocked to beaches and parks to enjoy the hot weather.

Hottest day of the year confirmed: London basks in 28C as heat warning issued

A four-year-old girl suffered horrific burns from a giant hogweed plant in Bolton.

Giant hogweed warning as girl, 4, suffers horrific burns while playing in park

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have confirmed their family will move to Windsor

Inside William and Kate's move as the royal couple prepare to swap Kensington for Windsor

Heineken has denounced a phishing attempt using its brand

Heineken beer scam: WhatsApp users warned over Father's Day phishing attempt

Petrol pump filling up car

When will petrol prices come down in the UK? And why are they rising again?

Monkeypox could be renamed after accusations of racism

Monkeypox to be renamed after accusations it's racist

Latest News

See more Latest News

Federal police officers arrive at the pier with recovered human remains found during a search for Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira of Brazil and freelance reporter Dom Phillips of Britain, in Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil

Suspect fatally shot British journalist Dom Phillips, Brazilian police say
Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell’s recommended prison sentence too harsh, lawyers say
A federal police officer escorts a suspect towards a river in the area where Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and freelance British journalist Dom Phillips disappeared

Brazil police: Suspect confessed and led officers to two buried bodies in Amazon
Firefighters arrive at a camp set up by Indigenous people to search for Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and freelance British journalist Dom Phillips in Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil

Human remains found in search for missing British journalist in Amazon
Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton makes new donation to aid infectious disease research
John Hinckley

Man who shot Ronald Reagan finally freed from court oversight
Brazil Amazon

Brazilian police take suspect to search area for missing Briton
Russia Navalny

Russian opposition leader Navalny confirms prison move

Etruscan jars displayed in the new Museum of Rescued Art in Rome,

Italy creates new museum for trafficked ancient artefacts

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin, left, shakes hands with Ukraine’s defence minister Oleksii Reznikov

West urged to step up arms deliveries to Ukraine as Nato defence ministers meet

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tory MP: Criticisms of Rwanda are 'very, very racist'

Tory MP: Criticisms of Rwanda are 'very, very racist'

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/06 | Watch again

ECHR 'no longer fit for purpose' after blocking Rwanda flight, Richard Tice says

ECHR 'no longer fit for purpose' after blocking Rwanda flight, Richard Tice says
Andrew Marr has said the fresh debate over the European Human Rights treat is 'convenient' for Boris.

Andrew Marr: European human rights row is 'politics of distraction' from Boris
UK's farmland being sacrificed to house 'illegal' migrants, caller fumes

UK's farmland being sacrificed to house 'illegal' migrants, caller fumes
Torching Winston Churchill's legacy 'close to government policy', James O'Brien declares

Torching Winston Churchill's legacy 'close to government policy', James O'Brien declares
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/06 | Watch again

George Osborne: I would have voted to save Boris Johnson

George Osborne: I would have voted to save Boris Johnson

Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Rwanda scheme designed to get people 'worked up' and make us choose sides

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London