'Relationships are built on trust': Prince William 'unlikely to repair relationship with Harry' after controversial Netflix series

10 December 2022, 07:40

The brothers are said to be unlikely to patch things up
The brothers are said to be unlikely to patch things up. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince William is unlikely to repair his relationship with Harry after the controversial Netflix documentary, a friend has claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prince of Wales has not yet watched the series but it is reported he is "likely" to view it some time in the future.

The royals were said to be especially upset at the criticism levied at the late Queen and the Commonwealth, at one point referred to as "Empire 2.0" during the first three episodes that were released on Thursday.

A friend of William's said: "All relationships are built on trust but for members of the Royal Family, who live their life in the spotlight, doubly so.

"The prince is a very private man and what Harry is doing is the anathema of everything he believes. On that alone, many believe it is unlikely he will ever be able to repair his relationship with them. Too much water has gone under the bridge," they told the Mail.

Read more: Prince William and Kate Middleton's friend dies in plane crash

Another part featuring the controversial interview with Princess Diana was also likely to draw anger from William, a source said shortly after the first half of the series aired.

It included comments from William and Harry's mother where she described how she received a lot of media attention.

But the bombshell Panorama interview with Martin Bashir was obtained through deceit, an inquiry previously found, prompting William to ask for it never to be shown again as he claimed it contributed to her fear and paranoia in her final months.

But a part was used as Harry described how Diana dealt with the media and spoke out against it.

"He will be rightly furious about it. He couldn't have been clearer in the past and this is one thing he would have thought he and Harry were aligned on," the source said.

Read more: William's fury as Harry and Meghan Netflix doc shows Diana's infamous interview despite request it never be aired again

"Sadly once more it shows the gulf between the two brothers couldn't be wider."

William has not spoken about the Netflix show and it was previously said that royals would only respond if there were significant inaccuracies that needed to be addressed.

Instead, he tweeted about a friend who died while protecting a national park in Kenya.

He said: "Yesterday, I lost a friend, who dedicated his life to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa's most renowned national parks.

"Mark Jenkins, and his son Peter, were tragically killed when flying over Tsavo National Park while conducting an aerial patrol.

"Tonight, I'm thinking about Mark's wife, family and colleagues who've sadly lost a man we all loved and admired."

