Prince William warns troops of 'future threats' and a 'time of uncertainty' during RAF visit

The future King acknowledged more than 50 new officers at RAF Cranwell. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

The Prince of Wales warned of "future threats" and a "time of change and uncertainty," as he addressed RAF graduates on Thursday.

William took centre-stage as he hosted the ceremony on Tuesday afternoon, congratulating more than 50 new officers on their graduation from RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire.

In a speech on the parade ground, the future King told the graduates: "We live in a time of change and uncertainty, and you, as the future of the Royal Air Force, are the ones who will ensure that we are able to adapt and face future threats."

The prince had previously trained at the RAF base, having received his wings from his father during a ceremony in 2008.

Aunt Lady Sarah McCorquodale was also in attendance at the ceremony following an invitation from William, according to reports.

The Prince is understood to have offered the invite to his mother’s sister, who lives locally, after she heard he would be present at the Lincolnshire ceremony and wanted to see him.

The last significant royal event that a member of the Spencer family attended was when Diana’s siblings attended the unveiling of her statue in the garden of Kensington Palace by her sons.

The Prince of Wales speaks with serving graduates. Picture: Alamy

William had joined Lady Sarah and Diana’s other two siblings - Earl Spencer and Lady Jane Fellowes - as they gathered last month for the funeral of Lady Jane's husband Lord Fellowes.

The Duke of Sussex also attended the funeral but did not talk to his brother, according to reports.

Following the graduation ceremony, William met RAF graduates and their families and was followed into the room by his aunt who spoke with the Prince’s private secretary.

William knows RAF Cranwell well having trained at the air force base before remaining in the RAF for much of his active military career.

William delivered a speech to the new graduates on the parade ground. Picture: Alamy

The prince, who wore his RAF uniform, told the graduates: "Whilst I didn't graduate on this exact Parade Ground, I did graduate from flying training here so I know something about the celebrations that will come later, so I promise, I'll only take a few minutes of your time.

"I do want to take this moment though, to highlight not only the importance of your achievements to date, but also that of the roles you will play in supporting the futures of your countries' Air Forces.

William knows RAF Cranwell well having trained at the air force base. Picture: Alamy

"I say 'your countries', as I know that in addition to our newest Royal Air Force officers on parade today, there are also officers from Jordan, Kenya, Pakistan and Uganda.

"Multinational relationships are key to international defence, security, and peace."

