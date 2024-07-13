Princess Anne 'can't remember a single thing' about horse-related accident as she returns to public duties

Princess Anne has returned to public duties for the first time since her accident. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Princess Anne has said she can’t remember "a single thing" about the horse accident that hospitalised her with head injuries as she returned to royal duties.

The Princess Royal, 73, reportedly had a bruise under her left eye but was in good spirits as she attended the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships on Friday.

Anne spent five nights in Southmead Hospital in Bristol after she was believed to have been struck by the animal while out walking in June.

It is understood she was concussed with head wounds consistent with being struck by the animal on her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

It is believed Anne’s visit to the RDA Championships was the first step in her phased return to public duties and according to the association's chairwoman, Helena Vega Lozano, the Princess said she couldn't "remember a single thing about (the accident)".

Princess Anne was in good spirits in her visit to the RDA Championships. Picture: Alamy

Ms Vega Lozano welcomed Anne to Hartpury University and Hartpury College in Gloucestershire, alongside RDA chief executive Michael Bishop before the senior royal joined supporters in the arena to present awards and meet the winners.

Ms Vega Lozano said during Anne’s appearance in Gloucestershire on Friday: “It's a huge honour for the princess to come to the RDA as her only event since the accident.

“As soon as she got out of the car she said: 'I can't remember a single thing about it.'

She added: “It's hugely motivating and inspiring to have her here.”

The association is celebrating its 55th anniversary this year and the princess has a long involvement with the organisation after becoming patron in 1971 and president in 1986.

Mr Bishop said: "We are honoured to welcome the Princess Royal to our flagship event the RDA National Championships, at which we are celebrating our 55th anniversary and delighted that she has chosen to join us as she returns to royal duties.

"As our president, the princess holds a very special place in the hearts of the entire RDA community and has helped us celebrate many significant milestones and provided invaluable support for over five decades."

Anne joined supporters at the RDA Championships before presenting awards and meeting winners. Picture: Getty

Since the accident, Anne has been following standard concussion protocols at her Gatcombe Park home.

The Princess’ medical team said her head injuries were consistent with a potential impact from a horse's head or legs but her concussion has meant details are unclear.

An air ambulance was called to take her to hospital but she travelled by road after treatment on site from an emergency crew.