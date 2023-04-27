Princess Anne to get special job in King Charles' coronation as reward for 'loyalty and unwavering devotion to duty'

Princess Anne has been given a starring role in the Coronation. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Princess Anne will play a starring role in King Charles' coronation because of her loyalty, according to reports.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Princess Royal will serve as the “Gold-Stick-in-Waiting" in the coronation procession, meaning she is personally responsible for her brother's security, in a symbolic sense.

She will ride on horseback behind Charles and his queen Camilla after they are crowned at Westminster Abbey next Saturday (May 6), the Mirror reported.

Charles and Camilla will themselves travel in the Gold State Coach back to Buckingham Palace.

Anne is said to be "incredibly honoured" to be given the aide-de-camp role by her brother.

She and Charles have been close as adults, although Charles was reportedly jealous of his sister's relationship with their father Prince Philip.

But Charles now goes to Anne for advice and trusts her deeply, and appreciates her "no nonsense attitude".

The custom dates back to the Tudor era, when a Gold Stick and a Silver Stick were placed near the monarch to keep them safe.

"The direction of the King’s decision is clear for all to see.

"He is rewarding the Princess Royal for her loyalty and her unwavering devotion to duty above all else.

Preparations are well underway for the Coronation. Picture: Getty

"The King values his sister as a trusted lieutenant and this is the perfect example of such a relationship."

Anne was also a former personal aide-de-camp to the Queen, her mother, and went on horseback during the Trooping the Colour celebrations in London for the monarch's birthday.

Read more: Prince Harry will 'sit 10 rows back' from other royals at King Charles' coronation before making a hasty exit

Read more: Royal traditions King Charles will break on Coronation day

King Charles's coronation ceremony will take place in Westminster Abbey, where all 2,200 seats are expected to be filled by members of the Royal Family, the Prime Minister, heads of state, representatives from the Houses of Parliament, and a number of royals from around the world.

Prince Harry will attend the Coronation but Meghan will not. Picture: Alamy

Prince Harry will attend the historic service alone while wife Meghan Markle stays at their Californian home with their children Archie and Lilibet.

Read more: The Queen knew Prince Andrew's infamous Newsnight interview was a 'car crash' straight away - but he was 'euphoric'

Read more: Prince Harry's coronation day role revealed as expert claims there's 'little room for sentiment'

But the Duke of Sussex still has no idea where he will sit when he attends his father King Charles' Coronation in just over a week.

Meanwhile Sinn Féin's first minister elect revealed yesterday that she will attend the King's coronation to demonstrate a commitment to 'advancing peace and reconciliation'.

Michelle O'Neill said the coronation was an opportunity for "mature engagement" and to represent "the whole community".