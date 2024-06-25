Princess Anne's husband gives health update after she was kicked in the head by a horse and given concussion

Princess Anne's husband Sir Tim Laurence has visited her in hospital after she was kicked in the head. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Princess Anne's husband has spoken publicly for the first time on her health after she was kicked in the head by a horse.

Sir Tim Laurence visited the Princess Royal at Southmead Hospital in Bristol on Tuesday, after she was injured in an ‘impact with a horse’s head or legs’ while walking on her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

Anne, 73, and Sir Tim, 69, ate lunch together during the two-hour visit, and he gave her "a few little treats from home".

He told reporters afterwards that she was "fine", adding as he left the main hospital entrance at 2pm that her recovery was "slow but sure".

Anne suffered minor head wounds and is being kept at the hospital under observation for a few days.

Asked if he brought anything for Anne, Sir Tim said: "Just a few little treats from home."

The retired navy vice admiral waved to reporters outside the hospital and put a blue cool bag in the rear seat of the Range Rover he was driving, before leaving.

The injury means all her upcoming engagements have been cancelled, including a working visit to Canada she had planned for Thursday.

Anne and Sir Tim have been married since 1992, three years after she separated from Mark Phillips, the father of her children.

Despite the injuries, she is said to be conscious and comfortable and is expected to make a ‘full and swift’ recovery.

Anne, 73, was walking on her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire when she was said to have been kicked by the horse, and suffered a concussion and minor injuries to her head.

The injuries were consistent with being hit by a horse's head or legs. The Princess Royal was treated on the estate before being taken to hospital.

Sir Tim, Anne's daughter Zara Tindall and son Mr Peter Phillips were on the estate at the time. Sir Tim went with Anne to hospital.

Earlier on Monday, a former staff member told MailOnline: “She’s an amazing woman and will quickly bounce back.

“No-one would ever dare to tell her to slow down when I was there and I doubt it will change even after this.”

King Charles made public his 'fondest love and well-wishes' for his sister.

King Charles and Queen Camilla, Anne's other siblings and Prince Williams were all informed of the incident.

Palace officials think Anne will be able to come home next week. She has had to postpone official engagements, and will not be able to fly for an official visit to Canada, as had been planned for the end of this week.

A Japanese state visit will still go ahead, but Anne will not be attending.

Anne has been a keen horse rider for most of her life. She was the first member of the royal family to take part in the Olympics in 1976 with the British eventing team. She suffered a concussion during the games.

Officials said in a statement: "The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.

"Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.

"The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "Everyone in the country is immensely fond of Her Royal Highness. We're all sending her our best wishes for a swift recovery."

Sir Keir Starmer said: “Wishing Her Royal Highness a speedy recovery and sending my best wishes on behalf of all of us at the Labour Party.”