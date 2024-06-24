King Charles sends 'fondest love’ to Princess Anne who will ‘quickly bounce back’ after being hit by horse

24 June 2024, 17:55 | Updated: 24 June 2024, 17:59

Princess Anne has been injured by a horse
Princess Anne has been injured by a horse. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

King Charles has sent his ‘fondest love’ to Princess Anne after she suffered head injuries and a concussion when she was hit by a horse.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Princess Royal is being treated at Southmead Hospital in Bristol after she was injured in an ‘impact with a horse’s head or legs’ while walking on her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

A former staff member told MailOnline: “She’s an amazing woman and will quickly bounce back.

“No-one would ever dare to tell her to slow down when I was there and I doubt it will change even after this.”

King Charles made public his 'fondest love and well-wishes' for his sister.

Anne, 73, was walking on her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire when she was said to have been kicked by the horse, and suffered concussion and minor injuries to her head.

The injuries were consistent with being hit by a horse's head or legs.

The Princess Royal was treated on the estate before being taken to hospital.

Her husband Sir Tim Laurence, her daughter Zara Tindall and son Mr Peter Phillips were on the estate at the time. Sir Tim went with Anne to hospital.

Princess Anne
Princess Anne. Picture: Getty

Anne in hospital with concussion after being injured by horse

King Charles and Queen Camilla, Anne's other siblings and Prince Williams were all informed of the incident.

Palace officials think Anne will be able to come home next week. She has had to postpone official engagements, and will not be able to fly for an official visit to Canada, as had been planned for the end of this week.

A Japanese state visit will still go ahead, but Anne will not be attending.

Anne has been a keen horse rider for most of her life. She was the first member of the royal family to take part in the Olympics in 1976 with the British eventing team. She suffered a concussion during the games.

Officials said in a statement: "The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.

Princess Anne
Princess Anne. Picture: Alamy

"Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.

"The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "Everyone in the country is immensely fond of Her Royal Highness. We're all sending her our best wishes for a swift recovery."

Sir Keir Starmer said: “Wishing Her Royal Highness a speedy recovery and sending my best wishes on behalf of all of us at the Labour Party.”

