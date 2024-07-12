Princess Anne returns to public duties for first time since horse-related accident

The Princess Royal has returned to public duties for the first time since her head injury. Picture: Getty

By Will Conroy

The Princess Royal has returned to public work for the first time since suffering concussion in a horse-related accident.

Anne, 73, spent five nights in Southmead Hospital in Bristol after she was believed to have been struck by the animal while out walking in June.

It is understood she was concussed with head wounds consistent with being struck by a horse on her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

It is believed Anne’s visit to the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships is the first step in her phased return to public duties.

Princess Anne, 73, spent five nights in hospital. Picture: Getty

The association is celebrating its 55th anniversary this year and the princess has a long involvement with the organisation after becoming patron in 1971 and president in 1986.

Upon arrival at Hartpury University and Hartpury College in Gloucestershire, the senior royal was met by the RDA's chairwoman Helena Vega Lozano and chief executive Michael Bishop.

Anne will join supporters in the arena before presenting awards and meeting winners.

Mr Bishop said: "We are honoured to welcome the Princess Royal to our flagship event the RDA National Championships, at which we are celebrating our 55th anniversary and delighted that she has chosen to join us as she returns to royal duties.

"As our president, the princess holds a very special place in the hearts of the entire RDA community and has helped us celebrate many significant milestones and provided invaluable support for over five decades."

Anne will join supporters at the RDA Championships before presenting awards and meeting winners. Picture: Getty

Since the accident, Anne has been following standard concussion protocols at her Gatcombe Park home.

The Princess’ medical team said her head injuries were consistent with a potential impact from a horse's head or legs but her concussion has meant details are unclear.

An air ambulance was called to take her to hospital but she travelled by road after treatment on site from an emergency crew.