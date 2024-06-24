Princess Anne rushed to hospital with concussion after being kicked in the head by horse on country estate

Princess Anne has been injured by a horse. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Princess Anne has been rushed to hospital after being injured by a horse, Buckingham Palace has said.

Anne, 73, was walking on her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire when she was kicked by the horse, and suffered concussion and minor injuries to her head.

The injuries were consistent with being hit by a horse's head or legs.

The Princess Royal was treated on the estate before being taken to hospital.

Her husband Sir Tim Laurence, her daughter Zara Tindall and son Mr Peter Phillips were on the estate at the time. Sir Tim went with Anne to hospital.

King Charles and Queen Camilla, Anne's other siblings and Prince Williams were all informed of the incident.

Palace officials think Anne will be able to come home next week. She has had to postpone official engagements, and will not be able to fly for an official visit to Canada, as had been planned for the end of this week.

A Japanese state visit will still go ahead, but Anne will not be attending.

Anne has been a keen horse rider for most of her life. She was the first member of the royal family to take part in the Olympics in 1976 with the British eventing team. She suffered a concussion during the games.

Officials said in a statement: "The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.

"Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.

"The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "Everyone in the country is immensely fond of Her Royal Highness. We're all sending her our best wishes for a swift recovery."

Sir Keir Starmer said: “Wishing Her Royal Highness a speedy recovery and sending my best wishes on behalf of all of us at the Labour Party.”