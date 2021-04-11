Princess Anne says Royal family were 'never really ready' for Prince Philip's death

11 April 2021, 16:41 | Updated: 11 April 2021, 16:49

Princess Anne has called Prince Philip her "supporter and teacher" in an emotional message
By Kate Buck

Princess Anne has said the Royal family were "never really ready" for the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh in an emotional tribute to her father.

Prince Philip's only daughter paid tribute to her "teacher, supporter and critic" in the touching statement released two days after he died at the age of 99.

The Queen said private prayers for her beloved Duke of Edinburgh as she attended a Sunday mass in Windsor Castle.

The monarch, who is head of the Church of England, has a deep Christian faith and will be drawing on this in her time of grief.

The Queen is understood not to have attended the worship in the private chapel, where the duke's coffin remains at rest, draped in his personal standard and adorned with a wreath of flowers.

The mass was also not in St George's Chapel, which is currently closed and is where Philip's funeral will take place on Saturday.

