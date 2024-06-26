Princess Anne will leave hospital ‘when she’s ready’ husband says, as he gives update on her condition

26 June 2024, 15:45 | Updated: 26 June 2024, 15:47

Princess Anne is 'recovering slowly' after her injury on Sunday, her husband has said.
Princess Anne is 'recovering slowly' after her injury on Sunday, her husband has said. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Princess Anne’s husband has said she is ‘recovering slowly’ and will leave the hospital ‘when she’s ready’ after she suffered minor injuries from being struck by a horse.

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, 69, visited the Princess Royal during a two-and-a-half-hour trip at Southmead Hospital in Bristol on Wednesday

Sir Tim said that his wife would leave “when she’s ready” after she was injured in an ‘impact with a horse’s head or legs’ while walking on her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire on Sunday.

Princess Anne has spent the last three nights in hospital after suffering minor head injuries and concussion from the incident.

It comes after he visited her in hospital on Tuesday, as the two ate lunch together during a  two-hour visit, and he gave her "a few little treats from home".

He told reporters afterwards that she was "fine", adding as he left the main hospital entrance at 2pm that her recovery was "slow but sure".

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence leaves Southmead Hospital in Bristol
Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence leaves Southmead Hospital in Bristol. Picture: Alamy

Anne suffered minor head wounds and is being kept at the hospital under observation for a few days.

The retired navy vice admiral waved to reporters outside the hospital and put a blue cool bag in the rear seat of the Range Rover he was driving, before leaving on Tuesday.

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence arrives at Southmead Hospital in Bristol
Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence arrives at Southmead Hospital in Bristol. Picture: Alamy

The injury means all her upcoming engagements have been cancelled, including a working visit to Canada she had planned for Thursday.

Anne and Sir Tim have been married since 1992, three years after she separated from Mark Phillips, the father of her children.

Princess Anne
Princess Anne. Picture: Getty

Despite the injuries, she is said to be conscious and comfortable and is expected to make a ‘full and swift’ recovery.

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence arrives Southmead Hospital in Bristol where the Princess Royal is being treated
Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence arrives Southmead Hospital in Bristol where the Princess Royal is being treated. Picture: Alamy

Anne, 73, was walking on her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire when she was said to have been kicked by the horse, and suffered a concussion and minor injuries to her head.

The injuries were consistent with being hit by a horse's head or legs. The Princess Royal was treated on the estate before being taken to hospital.

Princess Anne
Princess Anne. Picture: Getty

Sir Tim, Anne's daughter Zara Tindall and son Mr Peter Phillips were on the estate at the time. Sir Tim went with Anne to hospital.

Earlier on Monday, a former staff member told MailOnline: “She’s an amazing woman and will quickly bounce back.

“No-one would ever dare to tell her to slow down when I was there and I doubt it will change even after this.”

King Charles made public his 'fondest love and well-wishes' for his sister.

King Charles and Queen Camilla, Anne's other siblings and Prince Williams were all informed of the incident.

Palace officials think Anne will be able to return home next week. She has had to postpone official engagements, and will not be able to fly for an official visit to Canada, as had been planned for the end of this week.

Anne has been a keen horse rider for most of her life. She was the first member of the royal family to take part in the Olympics in 1976 with the British eventing team. She suffered a concussion during the games.

Officials said in a statement: "The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.

Princess Anne
Princess Anne. Picture: Alamy

"Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.

"The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "Everyone in the country is immensely fond of Her Royal Highness. We're all sending her our best wishes for a swift recovery."

Sir Keir Starmer said: “Wishing Her Royal Highness a speedy recovery and sending my best wishes on behalf of all of us at the Labour Party.”

