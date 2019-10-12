Princess Arrested In London Extinction Rebellion Protests

Mass for defuncts of the Royal Family / 19.2. Picture: Getty

Princess Esmeralda of Belgium has been arrested at a climate change protest in London.

She is one of 1300 people to be arrested.

According to Extinction Rebellion's Camden branch, she was taken to Camden for police questioning and has since been released from custody without charge.

It also said that police may need to speak to her again, she remains under investigation and she may be arrested again.

She is the aunt of King Philippe of Beligum and a prominent environmental campaigner.