Breaking News

Princess Beatrice announces birth of baby daughter

20 September 2021, 12:50 | Updated: 20 September 2021, 13:13

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have welcomed a baby daughter
Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have welcomed a baby daughter. Picture: Alamy Live News

By Daisy Stephens

Princess Beatrice of York has announced the birth of her baby daughter on Saturday.

She tweeted: "So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

"Thank you to the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care."

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London."

The Palace said the baby weighed six pounds and two ounces, and that her "grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news".

The statement went on to thank the hospital staff, adding: "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf."

The Princess announced her pregnancy in May this year.

The baby is eleventh in line to the throne and the Queen's twelfth great-grandchild.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi married in July 2020 in a private ceremony held at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, with just family and close friends present.

Beatrice is stepmother to Edoardo's son Christopher - who goes by Wolfie - but their daughter is their first child together

The princess is Prince Andrew and Sarah Duchess of York's eldest daughter.

