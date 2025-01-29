Breaking News

Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby daughter Athena 'several weeks early' weighing just 4lb 5oz

The Princess has given birth to a baby daughter named Athena. Picture: Alamy, Inatagram

By Henry Moore

Princess Beatrice has given birth to a baby daughter, the palace has confirmed.

Princess Beatrice has safely given birth to a daughter Athena, who was born several weeks prematurely on January 22, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The young royal was born weighing just weighing 4lb 5oz.

Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli shared the news in a heartfelt Instagram post, writing: "Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi.

"We welcomed baby Athena into our lives last week. She is tiny and absolutely perfect.

"We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her.

"Our hearts are overflowing with love for you, baby Athena.

"A massive thank you from my wife and I goes out to all the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their exceptional care and support during this incredibly special time."

Beatrice was due to give birth in early Spring and had been warned against travelling long distances late last year, seeing her spend Christmas with the King.

Despite Athena's premature birth, both her and Beatrice are believed to be healthy.

A statement from Buckingham Palace read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12:57pm, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

"The baby was born weighing 4 pounds and 5 ounces.

"Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of The Royal Family have all been informed and are delighted with the news."

Athena joins Beatrice's first daughter Sienna and her stepson son Christopher Woolf.

Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie celebrated the new arrival by posting "Welcome Baby Girl" and sharing Mr Mapelli Mozzi's photograph of baby Athena wrapped in a pink blanket on her Instagram Stories.