Princess Beatrice is pregnant: Royal is expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

The royal family released this image of Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi with the happy news. Picture: The Royal Family

By StephenRigley

Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her second child, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, 36, is already mother to Sienna Elizabeth, three, and stepson Wolfie, eight.

Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi also shares Wolfie, whose real name is Christopher Woolf, with his ex-fiancee, architect Dara Huang.

Alongside the statement, Beatrice shared a picture of Edo, Sienna and Wolfie walking in the woods. Picture: The Royal Family

Two new pictures from the family were shared to mark the announcement, with one showing blonde-haired Sienna from behind as she walks along a country lane, holding hands in the middle of her father and big brother Wolfie.

The youngster, with a red bow in her hair, is kitted out in bright yellow wellies and an all-in-one blue waterproof puddlesuit decorated with cloud and bird motifs.In another picture, an overjoyed Beatrice – wearing a black puffer jacket – smiles at the camera, while being embraced by Mr Mapelli Mozzi, who is gazing at his wife.

Beatrice is the eldest daughter of the Duke of York and his ex-wife Sarah, and the new baby will be the Yorks’ fourth grandchild.

The baby, who will not be an HRH, will be born 11th in line to the throne, with Beatrice’s younger sister Princess Eugenie moving down to 12th place.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Picture: Alamy

He or she will also be the 14th great-grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth II, and the second to be born since her death in 2022, following the arrival of Eugenie’s second child Ernest last year.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three.

"His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."