Prince William and Charlotte roar on Lionesses ahead of sell-out Wembley final

By Sophie Barnett

Princess Charlotte and Prince William have joined Harry Kane and Boris Johnson in roaring on the Lionesses ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Duke of Cambridge and daughter Charlotte wished the England squad the best of luck in a new video as the stars prepare to take on the eight-time champions at Wembley on Sunday evening.

In a recorded message posted on Twitter, William said: "We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck for tonight.

"You've done amazing well in the competition and we are rooting for you all the way."

Charlotte, at William's side, said: "Good luck, I hope you win. Bye".

Read more: England head to Wembley: Lionesses on brink of history as they face Germany at Euro final

Good luck tonight @Lionesses, we’re all cheering for you! pic.twitter.com/ATsLg6QHIF — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 31, 2022

Last month the prince revealed his seven-year-old has a passion for the game, in a rare glimpse into the interests and hobbies of the young princess.

He passed on a message from the "budding star" to the Lionesses during a training session at St George's Park.

Men's captain Harry Kane also posted a social media message of support for the Lionesses as the nation rallied behind the England team.

Read more: The best places to watch the Women's Euro 2022 final match in London on Sunday

Read more: The Lions are the lazy ones! Nadine Dorries wades into England’s Lionesses sexism row

Kane said in a video posted on Twitter: "Hi Lionesses, I just wanted to wish you all the best for today's game against Germany.

"It's going to be an incredible experience, incredible atmosphere at Wembley.

"I can't wait to be there myself, so I'm wishing you all the best.

"Good luck, go get that win, the whole country's behind you.

"Really looking forward to it, so, all the best."

Prince William and Princess Charlotte delivered a message for the Lionesses. Picture: Kensington Royal

Boris Johnson also paid tribute to the Lionesses squad for showing football "is not just for boys" in a good luck message ahead.

In a letter addressed to manager Sarina Wiegman, captain Leah Williamson and the England team, Johnson wrote: "On behalf of the whole country, I want to wish you all the very best of luck in today's final.

"Your passion for the game, your tenacity in tricky spots and above all your astounding talent on the pitch have already created a summer of fantastic memories for millions of us.

"You can see it in the sold-out stadia, in the packed fan zones, in the small children dancing wildly to Sweet Caroline and the TV viewing figures that have seen records crumbling almost as comprehensively as Sweden's defence did in the semi-final.

"In any pride it is the lionesses who ruthlessly hunt as a team and bring their prize back home, and I am sure that will be the case against Germany.

"But whatever happens at Wembley this evening, I know that come tomorrow morning, the pitches and playgrounds and parks of this country will be filled as never before with girls and women who know beyond any shadow of a doubt that football is not just for boys - it really is for anyone.

"That is all down to you and what you have already achieved. And so, when the referee's whistle blows tonight, I hope that you are every bit as proud of yourselves as England is of you."

The Lionesses face Germany at Wembley Stadium on Sunday - with kick-off at 5pm.

If the England squad take home the victory it will be the first time the women's team have won a major tournament.