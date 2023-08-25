Princess Diana's death scene in The Crown will be treated with 'sensitivity' after photos of paparazzi chase recreation

Diana's death will be treated sensitively, an executive producer on The Crown has vowed. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Will Taylor

Princess Diana's death scene in The Crown will be treated with "thoughtfulness" and "sensitivity", producers have insisted amid controversy about the show's depiction of the tragedy.

The planned recreation of her final moments and the aftermath has already sparked a backlash - leading Netflix to say the impact during the crash will not be shown.

But it will still portray the build up and events following the incident in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in 1997.

Now, Suzanne Mackie, one of the popular show's executive producers, told the Edinburgh Fringe Festival: "The show might be big and noisy, but we're not. We're thoughtful people and we're sensitive people.

"And so there was a very, very careful, long, long, long conversation about how we do it - and I hope the audience will judge it in the end, but I think it's been delicately, thoughtfully recreated."

Concern over how the scene will be handled grew when photos emerged of a scene recreation involving a wrecked Mercedes.

The Crown will recreate the lead up to Diana's death. Picture: Getty

Debicki's Diana will be involved in a "sensitive" portrayal, a producers has insisted. Picture: Alamy

Crews were also seen filming the car ride in the moments before the crash.

A scene depicting investigators looking over the wreckage has been recorded, too.

Mackie said Elizabeth Debicki, who portrays Diana, "loved" the princess and was "so thoughtful, considerate".

She added: "So there was a huge amount of respect from us all. I hope that's evident when you see it."

Previously, it was reported Diana is shown dying in a blood soaked operating theatre and lying in an open casket.

Crew members were said to be disgusted by the scenes, claiming producers and scriptwriters are insensitively chasing ratings.

They also feared the impact they could have on William and Harry.

Both princes will also be depicted following Lady Di's coffin at her funeral, which will be shown in season six of Netflix dramatisation.

The show is entering its final season, which will portray the royals' story through the late 1990s and into the 2000s.

It will also focus on the relationship between William and Kate, and the Blair government.

The release date is yet to be confirmed.