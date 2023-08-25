Princess Diana's death scene in The Crown will be treated with 'sensitivity' after photos of paparazzi chase recreation

25 August 2023, 11:22

Diana's death will be treated sensitively, an executive producer on The Crown has vowed
Diana's death will be treated sensitively, an executive producer on The Crown has vowed. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Will Taylor

Princess Diana's death scene in The Crown will be treated with "thoughtfulness" and "sensitivity", producers have insisted amid controversy about the show's depiction of the tragedy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The planned recreation of her final moments and the aftermath has already sparked a backlash - leading Netflix to say the impact during the crash will not be shown.

But it will still portray the build up and events following the incident in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in 1997.

Now, Suzanne Mackie, one of the popular show's executive producers, told the Edinburgh Fringe Festival: "The show might be big and noisy, but we're not. We're thoughtful people and we're sensitive people.

Read more: Princess Diana's battle with bulimia depicted in new children's book which describes how she developed eating disorder

"And so there was a very, very careful, long, long, long conversation about how we do it - and I hope the audience will judge it in the end, but I think it's been delicately, thoughtfully recreated."

Concern over how the scene will be handled grew when photos emerged of a scene recreation involving a wrecked Mercedes.

The Crown will recreate the lead up to Diana's death
The Crown will recreate the lead up to Diana's death. Picture: Getty
Debicki&squot;s Diana will be involved in a "sensitive" portrayal, a producers has insisted
Debicki's Diana will be involved in a "sensitive" portrayal, a producers has insisted. Picture: Alamy

Crews were also seen filming the car ride in the moments before the crash.

A scene depicting investigators looking over the wreckage has been recorded, too.

Mackie said Elizabeth Debicki, who portrays Diana, "loved" the princess and was "so thoughtful, considerate".

Read more: Yacht used in Princess Diana's iconic last holiday with Dodi sinks after hitting object in French Riviera

She added: "So there was a huge amount of respect from us all. I hope that's evident when you see it."

Previously, it was reported Diana is shown dying in a blood soaked operating theatre and lying in an open casket.

Crew members were said to be disgusted by the scenes, claiming producers and scriptwriters are insensitively chasing ratings.

They also feared the impact they could have on William and Harry.

Both princes will also be depicted following Lady Di's coffin at her funeral, which will be shown in season six of Netflix dramatisation.

The show is entering its final season, which will portray the royals' story through the late 1990s and into the 2000s.

It will also focus on the relationship between William and Kate, and the Blair government.

The release date is yet to be confirmed.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The fire in Greece

Rescuers in Greece find body, raising wildfires death toll to 21

Irfaan Ali

Guyana leader demands slavery reparations ahead of plantation apology

Luis Rubiales

Spanish football president refuses to resign over kiss row

Moscow has denied being behind the plane crash that killed Prigozhin. Bottom right, wreckage is removed from the crash site

'Absolute lies': Kremlin denies giving order to kill Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin

Nicolas Sarkozy and Muammar Gaddafi

Ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy faces trial over Libya financing for 2007 campaign

The crashed jet

Kremlin denies role in plane crash believed to have killed Wagner Group leader

Breaking
The officer was helping a man in distress on the rail line at Balderton near Newark

Police officer in serious condition after being hit by train while trying to rescue 'distressed' man from rail track

Luis Rubiales has refused to stand down.

Spanish FA boss Luis Rubiales refuses to quit blaming 'false feminism' amid outrage over World Cup kiss

Breaking
The twin brothers, Alexander on left and Robert on right, were convicted after the death of Mr Parsons.

Driver who hit and killed cyclist, 63, then hid his body before confessing to girlfriend jailed for 12 years

Donald 'Prentice' Patience was found dead at a property in Bury

Murder probe as man stabbed to death ‘after burglars broke in to steal family’s £1,000 labradoodle

Pakistan Floods Evacuations

Millions of children ‘still need support’ one year on from Pakistan floods

India Lunar Mission

India’s lunar rover to conduct experiments on moon’s surface

The pair are understood to have stripped the hotel room of everything

'Shame on you': Moment two guests flee hotel after emptying room - then 'smile at CCTV' as they make their escape

Emma Hunt was convicted of fraud, embezzlement and money laundering.

Manager who stole nearly £1m from firm splashed money on £39k Halloween party, luxury cars and Carribbean holiday

Brits face a bank holiday washout

Brits face August bank holiday washout as festivals and Notting Hill Carnival take place - but there's hope for Monday

Trump Georgia Election Indictment

Trump returns to X, formerly Twitter, and posts his mugshot

Latest News

See more Latest News

Luis Rubiales

Spain’s soccer chief in emergency meeting amid reports he will resign over kiss

Georgia Election Indictment

Trump mugshot released after visit to Atlanta jail

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya

Dune: Part Two release postponed to 2024 as Hollywood strike lingers

Trump has offered up his mugshot for $47 after he became the first ex-president to have one taken

Donald Trump offers T-shirt with historic mugshot for $47 as he claims jail 'worse than you could even imagine'
WWE wrestling

WWE wrestling star Bray Wyatt dies aged 36

Ofgem announced the new price cap on Friday.

Sunak hails 'really good news' as energy bills to fall by £150 in relief for families hoping to avoid another expensive winter
Pakistan police are reportedly 'close' to finding Sara's missing family members.

Police ‘close to tracking down' father of Sara Sharif, ten-year-old girl found dead at home in Woking
Donald Trump's mugshot

Donald Trump becomes first former US president to have mugshot taken after surrendering to face criminal charges
Donald Trump surrendered at a jail in Atlanta

'I did nothing wrong': Defiant Donald Trump officially released from jail after surrendering to face criminal charges
Putin has broken his silence on the crash

'Complicated fate': Putin issues chilling message after Prigozhin plane crash - as US says bomb likely cause of death

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry will return to the UK to attend a charity awards ceremony on the eve of the first anniversary of the late Queen's death.

Meghan to join Harry at Invictus Games amid claims she won't be in UK for first anniversary of Queen's death
Prince Andrew is trying to win back his taxpayer funded security

Prince Andrew tries to win back £3m-a-year taxpayer funded protection after winning Priti Patel's support
Harry will return to the UK to attend a charity awards ceremony on the eve of the first anniversary of the late Queen's death.

Harry to return to the UK ahead of first anniversary of the late Queen's death - 'but won't be joined by Meghan'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

Exam results

Equation sheets given to GCSE cohort in attempt lessen reduced grade inflation blow, schools minister says
Shelagh Fogarty

'It felt like alcoholism': Comedian Mark Watson's three year affair confession prompts caller to discuss infidelity
Kemi and Liz Truss

'Kemi Badenoch has adopted Truss' strategy', says James O'Brien as UK negotiates India trade deal
Crime commentator on Adam Provan

Internal review of rapist ex-Met officer is the equivalent of 'marking your own homework', says crime commentator
Caller criticises "useless" degrees

Caller claims people studying 'useless' degrees should not attend university

Shelagh caller on expensive university fees

'We're going to use lose talent': Irate caller criticises expensive student fees saying 'it's not worth it' for minimum wage jobs
Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak if he implements new law to force criminals to appear in court

Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak on law forcing offenders to face victims' families in court
Education Secretary discuss new Eton free schools on LBC

‘Bailed out by Eton’: Education Secretary discusses new free schools with Tom Swarbrick

NHS doctors and nurses call in, claiming they are silenced by managers

NHS whistleblowers are 'silenced' by managers, claim nurses and doctors after baby killer Letby sentenced to life

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit