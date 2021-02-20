Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank reveal their son's name

20 February 2021, 10:37 | Updated: 20 February 2021, 10:57

Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank and their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank and their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have named their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, a Buckingham Palace spokesman has announced.

The couple have been pictured smiling with their first child, in a new image released by Buckingham Palace.

The newest addition to the royal family, who was born at the exclusive Portland Hospital in central London at 8.55am on February 9, is the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's ninth great-grandchild.

The choice of Philip pays tribute to the duke, who remains at King Edward VII's hospital, having been admitted on Tuesday evening after feeling unwell.

The new arrival was born 11th in line to the throne but, following the news a few days later that the Duchess of Sussex is expecting a second child, will move to 12th place.

In the newly-released picture, the baby boy is wrapped in blue and has his eyes closed as he is held by his beaming father and clutches his mother's finger.

Posting on Instagram, the couple said: "We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

"Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.?"

The photos were taken by their "wonderful" midwife, the couple said.

They added: "Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy."

On the day of his birth, Eugenie, 30, and Jack gave the world the first glimpse of their baby, posting a black and white image on Instagram of their hands cradling his tiny fingers and wrist.

A few days later Eugenie waved from the back seat of a 4x4 with her son beside her in a carry cot, while husband Jack drove them home from the hospital.

Following the child's birth Buckingham Palace said the Queen and Philip were delighted at the news, as were Eugenie's parents the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, and Jack's parents Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank.

The baby is a regular Master Brooksbank even though his mother is a princess.

Eugenie and Mr Brooksbank, who is European brand director of Casamigos Tequila, co-founded by the actor George Clooney, wed in a glittering ceremony in the gothic surroundings of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in front of royal and celebrity guests in October 2018.

