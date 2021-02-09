Breaking News

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcome baby boy

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have welcomed a baby boy. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Prince Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have announced the birth of their baby boy.

The youngster - the Queen's ninth great-grandchild -was born shortly before 9am at the Portland Hospital, weighing 8lbs 1oz.

Eugenie gave a glimpse of her newborn on her Instagram page, sharing a picture of her new son's hand being held by both his parents.

Buckingham Palace said Jack was at his wife's side for the birth of their child, who is not entitled to use an HRH style or have a title.

The palace said in a statement: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news."

It added: "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Eugenie's delighted parents, the Duke of York and ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, have become grandparents for the first time.

The baby is 11th in line to the throne, and the latest addition to the royal family means the Queen and Philip's youngest son the Earl of Wessex, who was third in line when he was born in 1964, has moved down to 12th place in the line of succession.

The arrival brings joy for the royal family as the coronavirus pandemic continues its grip on the country and beyond.