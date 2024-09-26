Princess Kate makes secret trip to ballet in first public outing since finishing chemotherapy

Princess Kate. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Princess Kate has made a secret trip to the ballet in her first public outing since finishing chemotherapy.

Kate announced earlier this month that she had finished her chemotherapy treatment, following her cancer diagnosis in February.

She said at the time that she was taking every day as it comes and is "looking forward" to returning to public engagements.

She revealed on Thursday evening that she had attended a "moving and inspiring" matinee performance of Giselle by the English National Ballet at Sadlers Wells Theatre in London.

Sharing a post on Twitter, she said: "Congratulations and thank you to @ENBallet and @Sadlers_Wells for the wonderfully powerful, moving and inspiring performance of Akram Khan’s Giselle.

"Creativity at its best! C."

A royal source said: "Over the last few months, a key part of the Princess’ recovery is doing things that bring her joy and the arts, including ballet, is a real passion for the Princess."

File photo of Princess Kate with Prince William and Prince George in June. Picture: Getty

It comes after Kate returned to work to plan her annual Christmas carol service.

She was mentioned in the Court Circular after meeting aides and members of her Royal Foundation to discuss the event, which is one of the highlights of the royal calendar.

It marked her second meeting since finishing her cancer treatment.

Congratulations and thank you to @ENBallet and @Sadlers_Wells for the wonderfully powerful, moving and inspiring performance of Akram Khan’s Giselle. Creativity at its best! C pic.twitter.com/YbnMd7j9Pi — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 26, 2024

The meeting was only the fourth time she has been mentioned in the Court Circular, the official record of royal engagements, since her cancer health scare began at the start of the year.

Kate had been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since late February after the King began his cancer care earlier the same month.

Sharing her health update in a personal video, she said she had a "renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life" as she entered a "new phase of recovery".