Princess Kate completes chemotherapy treatment and is 'doing what she can' to stay cancer free

Princess Kate has completed chemotherapy treatment, it has been confirmed. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Princess Kate has completed chemotherapy treatment and is 'doing what she can' to stay cancer free.

Kate revealed in March that she was receiving treatment for cancer, following her abdominal surgery in January.

Sharing a health update, she said the past nine months had been "incredibly tough" for the family, adding that the cancer journey is "complex, scary and unpredictable".

She said it had been a reminder for both her and William "to be grateful for the simple yet important things in life".

Despite finishing her treatment, Kate said she is taking every day as it comes and is "looking forward" to returning to public engagements.

She is expected to return to a light programme of public duties for the remainder of the year.

The announcement came with an emotional video, which showed Kate with William and their three children - George, Charlotte and Louis.

Princess Kate reveals she's completed chemotherapy treatment

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," Kate said.

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved. Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus.

Catherine announced she had completed her course of chemotherapy following a shock cancer diagnosis earlier this year. Picture: Getty

"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.

"I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.

"Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.

"William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time.

"Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling. To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright.”

William and Kate. Picture: Social media

Kate thanked the public for their "wonderful messages of support" when she first announced her diagnosis.

It came as King Charles also revealed that he had been diagnosed with "a form of cancer", which was discovered during his treatment for an enlarged prostate.

