'Love in darkest times': Princess Kate pens heartfelt first Christmas message since cancer diagnosis for carol service

30 November 2024, 22:00

The Princess of Wales has penned a heartfelt Christmas message about 'love in our darkest times' in a touching nod to her battle with cancer ahead of her annual carol service.
The Princess of Wales has penned a heartfelt Christmas message about 'love in our darkest times' in a touching nod to her battle with cancer ahead of her annual carol service.

By Chay Quinn

The Princess of Wales has penned a heartfelt Christmas message about 'love in our darkest times' in a touching nod to her battle with cancer ahead of her annual carol service.

Kate has written a letter to 1,600 Westminster Abbey carol goers, including senior members of the Royal Family.

The key theme of the personal address is that "love is the light that can shine bright, even in our darkest times".

The letter reads: "The Christmas story encourages us to consider the experiences and feelings of others.

"It also reflects our own vulnerabilities and reminds us of the importance of giving and receiving empathy, as well as just how much we need each other in spite of our differences.

"Above all else, it encourages us to turn to love, not fear. The love that we show ourselves and the love we show others.

"Love that listens with empathy, love that is kind and understanding, love that is forgiving, and love that brings joy and hope.

Kate has written a letter to 1,600 Westminster Abbey carol goers, including senior members of the Royal Family.
Kate has written a letter to 1,600 Westminster Abbey carol goers, including senior members of the Royal Family.

"It is this love which is the greatest gift we can receive. Not just at Christmas, but every day of our lives. Love is the light that can shine bright, even in our darkest times."

Her message, featured with the order of service for the event on Friday, will say: "This Carol Service is a heartfelt celebration of every one of you, and a reminder that at Christmas, and throughout the year, we must all shine for each other.

"Because in times of joy and sadness, we are all each other's light."

During the past year the princess has returned to public duties after being treated for cancer, while the King is still under the care of cancer specialists, and the service aims to provide a moment of reflection about the importance of loved ones, especially during difficult times.

Olympic cycling champion Sir Chris Hoy, who is terminally ill with prostate cancer, will light a candle as will Lindsey Burrow, the wife of former Rugby League star Rob Burrow who died in June following a much-publicised battle with motor neurone disease.

Olympic cycling champion Sir Chris Hoy, who is terminally ill with prostate cancer, will light a candle at the service
Olympic cycling champion Sir Chris Hoy, who is terminally ill with prostate cancer, will light a candle at the service.

Readings, linked to the theme of love and empathy, will be made by the Prince of Wales and a host of stars including actors Richard E Grant, Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery, Sophie Okonedo, nominated for an Oscar for her role in the film Hotel Rwanda, and Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty.

Kate is expected to be joined by her family, husband William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the King and Queen did not attend the Together at Christmas carol service in 2023 but have previously.

Singers Gregory Porter and Paloma Faith will perform and pianist Rosey Chanas will play a specially composed piece, and the Westminster Abbey Choir will sing well known carols during a service combining the traditional and the modern.

The guests have all supported others, whether friends or family, helped individuals through their work or volunteered, and they will be entertained with a performance by two soloists from the Royal Ballet and students from the Royal Ballet School.

Kate has spoken of the power of nature to support wellbeing and the Abbey will be decorated with sustainable, festive decorations and foliage, and this year a "Kindness Tree" will be cited outside the Abbey for guests to dedicate a decoration to someone who has supported them throughout their life.

Alongside the event at Westminster Abbey, 15 community carol services will take place around the UK in the coming days, to provide a moment for people to come together and celebrate community work during the festive season.

Hosted by Lord Lieutenants, and supported by William and Kate's Royal Foundation, these events will be tailored to their local communities and include elements of the Westminster Abbey service - including Kate's letter.

