Princess Kate having 'good days and bad days' as she continues chemotherapy after cancer diagnosis

Kate, the Princess of Wales, has shared an emotional statement while she undergoes chemotherapy treatment following a cancer diagnosis. Picture: @KensingtonRoyal

By Flaminia Luck

The Princess of Wales says is making "good progress" as she continues chemotherapy after a diagnosis for cancer, but that there are "good days and bad days".

Kate revealed in March that she was receiving treatment for cancer, following her abdominal surgery in January.

It came after months of speculation over her health, with her last public appearance having been at the end of 2023.

In a new statement released on Friday, she said she is "taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."

The Princess, who is the Colonel of the Irish Guards, also confirmed she will appear during the King’s Birthday Parade this weekend.

She added she hopes to join a few public engagements over the summer.

However, she also admitted she is "not out of the woods yet".

Kate's last public appearance at a Christmas morning service . Picture: Getty

I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.



— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 14, 2024

Her full statement reads:

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months.

"It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.

"On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting.

"But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months.

"On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

"I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty.

"Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

"Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."

Princess of Wales reveals she is in early stages of treatment for cancer

Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles was undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate in January.

In February, it was announced the King was diagnosed with cancer but exactly which type was not shared with the public.

Earlier this week, the Irish Guards shared a letter sent to them by the Princess where she apologised for missing a Trooping the Colour rehearsal this weekend.

The social media post said: "The Irish Guards were deeply touched to receive a letter from our Colonel, Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales this morning.

"We continue to wish Her Royal Highness well in her recovery and send Her our very best wishes.

"Quis Separabit" (Who will separate us?)

